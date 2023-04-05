ABS-CBN Corp.’s over-the-top (OTT) content platform has partnered with streaming service provider Vooks to expand its product offering.

Under the partnership, OTT platform iWantTFC will be able to stream 35 titles from Vooks that the media company expects to enrich the reading comprehension skills of children.

Vooks is an international streaming app that offers a collection of animated children’s story books. It turns educational children’s books into bite-sized and watchable content by featuring read-aloud narration of animated story books.

Vooks has more than 40 publishing partners and is available in more than 175 countries worldwide. Some of its titles that will be streaming on iWantTFC are “Little Girl Big Dream: The Story of Olympian Samantha Peszek,” “Irving Berlin (The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing),” “A Boy Like You,” and “I’ll Love You For Always.”

According to iWantTFC, the partnership will allow its customers to stream Vooks’ titles for free on its app and website.

In select countries, iWantTFC can be streamed on a larger screen through VEWD, ROKU, and Amazon Fire streaming devices, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Telstra TV, and VIDAA.

iWantTFC also streams ABS-CBN shows, iWantTFC Originals, classic movies, OPM, live TV, and live-streamed shows.

