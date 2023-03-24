ELECTRONIC wallet services platform Starpay has continued to expand its presence as it partnered with the local government of Dasmariñas City in Cavite to allow the easier settlement of business permit fees.

Starpay said in a statement on Thursday that it signed a memorandum of agreement with Dasmariñas City in late January, allowing entrepreneurs to pay business permit fees using the platform.

The fees for online business applications and renewals could be settled using Starpay. Applicants will get an interoperable quick response (QR) code, which can be scanned using the Starpay app and other participating e-wallets and banks.

The partnership came after the Dasmariñas City local government’s business permit and licensing office implemented an electric business one-stop shop that allows entrepreneurs to accomplish official forms, attach all documentary requirements, and acknowledge the official privacy statement via online methods.

“The public has been very receptive because the platform is user-friendly and very convenient. Cashless retail purchases are currently being utilized in public markets in Baguio, Davao, Tagbilaran, and most recently Pasig,” Starpay Product and Marketing Head Ryan Uy said.

Starpay, which has over seven million users, is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. The app is available for download on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Huawei App Gallery. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave