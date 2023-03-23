WESTIN Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Robinsons Land Corp. to open a hotel in Mandaluyong City, marking the brand’s re-entry into the country at an easily accessible location for guests.

In a media release, the group said one of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of hotel brands is opening The Westin Manila to offer wellness-focused programs and personalized experiences for travelers.

“With its signature programming, the new hotel will bring to life the Westin brand promise that delivers complete wellness experiences for travelers and locals alike,” said Jennifer Connell, global brand leader of Westin Hotels & Resorts and vice-president for premium brands of Marriott International.

The 32-storey hotel has 303 rooms including 57 suites, with views of the Metro Manila skyline and amenities that feature Westin’s “holistic approach to well-being.”

The Westin Manila offers dining options across its four food and beverage outlets, including all-day restaurant Seasonal Tastes. The Lobby Lounge offers al fresco terrace dining with live music and serves a beverage menu featuring artisanal cocktails.

Pool Bar guests can enjoy a handcrafted cocktail and Tapas Bar & Restaurant — a rooftop dining venue set to open in July 2023.

A 24/7 fitness studio provides a complete range of modern cardio and resistance equipment. A 25-meter outdoor pool and a pool deck with a dedicated kids’ pool for families are also available.

The Westin Manila is within the Ortigas central business district in Mandaluyong City. It is around 10 kilometers or about 23 minutes drive from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. A 10-minute walk to the MRT3 Shaw Boulevard Station allows guests to explore nearby areas.