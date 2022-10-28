AYALA LAND, Inc. has opened its electric vehicle (EVs) charging stations across seven cities, investing around P6 million in the project as part of its commitment to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is a milestone for us in Ayala Land. We are launching over 20 electric vehicle fast charging stations across seven cities in Luzon. This is the largest roll-out yet of EV charging stations in the country,” Ayala Land President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Vincent O. Dy said during the launch on Thursday.

Ayala Land committed to net zero by 2050 or reducing greenhouse gas emissions possibly close to zero.

“More importantly, this initiative reinforces our commitment towards sustainable and responsible property development. This is in keeping with the company’s thrust and long-term commitment towards carbon neutrality and alignment with the global directive to shift to more EVs,” Mr. Dy said.

The charging stations will be available in Ayala Land estates including One Ayala, which will have a 60-kilowatt (KW) direct current (DC) hub, Nuvali Laguna with 22-KW DC, and Vertis North with 22-KW DC.

All of the hubs located in the company’s estates will be operating from seven in the morning to nine in the evening from Monday to Saturday.

The hubs are also available in Ayala Land offices including Tower 2 in Ayala Triangle with a 22-KW alternating current (AC) hub, Solaris One with 22-KW AC, and Baguio Technohub with 22-KW AC.

Tower 2 hub will operate daily from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m, Solaris One will operate 24 hours on weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekends, and Baguio Technohub will operate daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Ayala Land’s Seda Hotel in Bonifacio Global City will also have a charging hub with a 22-KW AC station open 24/7.

The charging hubs are also up and running in the parking lots of its malls – Greenbelt Makati, Glorietta Makati, Alabang Town Center and Trinoma – which will be open during mall hours.

According to Marc V. Magbitang, technical manager of Ayala Corp. wholly owned subsidiary Ayala Property Management Corp., the investment of the company to the first phase of the installation is around P6 million.

Meanwhile, the company is set to finish the first phase of its EV charging hub installations through the completion of the ones in Vermosa Cavite, Circuit Makati and Laguna Technopark before the year ends.

“As of now it’s free, since what we want is to promote the EV ecosystem our top management wants to give it for free,” Mr. Magbitang said, talking about the charging rates of the hubs.

The charging equipment was manufactured by Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI), the electronics subsidiary of Ayala Corp. It was designed by IMI’s foreign partner. — Justine Irish D. Tabile