THE PLDT group announced on Tuesday that its international unit PLDT Global Corp. has launched its one-stop gateway, TINBO, which allows overseas Filipinos to directly pay for their families’ expenses and manage their finances.

“Overseas Filipinos can access services for their connectivity and financial needs through Maya,” the PLDT group said in an e-mailed statement.

Users will simply need to register for a TINBO number on tinbo.ph. The TINBO number will serve as users’ Smart virtual number while outside the country.

“A TINBO number enables users to receive calls and texts even without a physical SIM card and allows them to receive their secured one-time password for bills payment, e-government services, and other related transactions,” PLDT said.

At the same time, users can purchase prepaid load for their mobile, Pay TV, and internet needs using their TINBO number.

PLDT Global President and Chief Executive Officer Albert V. Villa-Real said: “We continuously search for ways to deliver reliable and convenient services to Filipinos overseas, and provide a platform for local businesses to reach an international/offshore market of over a million OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) around the world.”

The company has partnered with the group’s wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc., fintech and payment collection system Bayad, digital bank Maya, and health app mWell “to provide a suite of services that OFWs need to stay connected as they look after their families’ needs in the Philippines,” PLDT said.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin