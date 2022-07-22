COCA-COLA Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI), the local bottling arm of Coca-Cola, opened a distribution center in Tagbilaran, Bohol as part of its investment in its long-term growth in the country.

“We are grateful to our associates and partners in Bohol who play significant roles in supporting the success that we see today, and fueling the growth for tomorrow,” CCBPI Chief Executive Officer and President Gareth McGeown said in a press release on Thursday.

The new distribution hub will be vital in catering to Coca-Cola’s customers and partners in the province of Bohol as it will enable operational and logistical efficiencies that will allow the company to deliver beverages to customers across the province.

“Our first site in Bohol has been here for 70 years — we will continue to serve local communities here and across the Philippines for as long as we can. We are excited about many opportunities and we are glad to be strengthening our partnership with our customers, government partners, and communities through our new distribution center,” CCBPI Tagbilaran Plant Manager Ayesha Castillano said.

CCBPI said that it will ensure that every Coca-Cola bottle that reaches the market goes through the strictest manufacturing and safety measures, and the highest sustainability standards.

“We look forward to the amazing things we can accomplish in the years to come through our Tagbilaran Plant and distribution center. CCBPI is forever grateful for your continued trust and support that has always been the anchor of our success,” Mr. McGeown added.

Today, the Coca-Cola system in the Philippines has evolved into a total beverage company, offering 19 brands in its beverage portfolio and employing over 10,000 Filipinos in 19 manufacturing facilities and more than 70 distribution centers nationwide.

Through its manifesto #GoBeyondGood, the company supported safe water access programs in over 200 communities, trained and peer mentored over 200,000 women entrepreneurs, and accelerated packaging collection and recycling under its global “World Without Waste” initiative. — Justine Irish D. Tabile