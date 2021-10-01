Despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 crisis, Cocolife continues to improve and excels as an insurance company. This is substantiated by its recognition as the ‘Most Outstanding Life Insurance Company’ in the Philippines this year.

Granted by Dubai-based publication International Business Magazine, the Awards surveyed the lead at the front, the quality of service, productivity, and business ethics.

“This achievement reminds us of the importance of our mission — to serve others more and find ways to be better. We hope to make Cocolife a world-class insurance company,” said Atty. Martin Loon, Cocolife’s president and chief executive officer.

Cocolife has made several developments in its sales, services, and operations in recent years.

Under strong and stable leadership, Cocolife has generated a record-breaking income in the last two years with a 1.8 billion in profit before tax. Its company reputation and consumer confidence have also improved.

The Awards also looked over the new features or expansion activities by Cocolife. The Cocolife Protect and Protect Plus provide clients financial security in case of accidents resulting in injury, disability, or death. Meanwhile, Cocolife’s FLEXI series offers variable life insurance products that give clients the freedom to design their investment and insurance plans tailored to their needs.

Cocolife also accelerated its digitalization by launching a mobile app to make its financial solutions more accessible to clients, especially with the limited mobility nowadays due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As Cocolife focused on improving its services for clients, the insurance company simultaneously prioritized the welfare of its employees and partners. All Cocolife employees kept their jobs and benefits amid the 50%+ increased unemployment rate.

“Cocolife is very focused on its mission to serve. With that sacred mission in mind, we made sure to fulfill all aspects of the business excellently and with integrity,” Mr. Loon said. “All of our systems, process improvements, and even our constant desire to achieve excellent corporate governance is meant to serve our people better.”

The International Business Magazine Awards recognizes the achievements of various industrial talents, global leaders, corporates, and others in business and finance fields. This year, the International Business Magazine bestowed two awards to Cocolife for its successes as Most Outstanding Life Insurance company and Most Outstanding Healthcare provider.

“I consider these two awards as sources of inspiration for Cocolife to do even better as we go along,” Mr. Loon said. “It is a validation of our commitment to excellence and integrity in the service of the Filipino people.”

Learn more about Cocolife’s new and comprehensive life insurance products by visiting www.cocolife.com.

