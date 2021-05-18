Bataan will become a host site for national athletes after the Philippine Sports Commission and the province formalized on Tuesday the donation of land where the planned Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) will rise.

PSC Chairman William Ramirez received the deed of donation from Bataan Provincial Governor Albert Raymond Garcia, and expressed his gratitude, seeing it as going a long way in augmenting further sports development in the country.

“I am so happy and excited about this newly forged partnership with the Provincial Government of Bataan. This will give our national athletes a new home as they continue to bring pride and honor to our country,” said Mr. Ramirez during the ceremonial signing and turnover rites held in Mariveles.

The Provincial Government of Bataan donated six lots to the PSC with a land area of around 250,000 square meters situated in the Municipality of Bagac. One provision of the deed of donation states that the infrastructure shall be constructed and completed by Dec. 31, 2025, subject to extension upon agreement by the parties.

The PSC weighed its options for the PSTC before accepting the offer of Bataan, citing its strategic location and historical significance with the area figuring in the heroic “laying down of lives” for flag and country, mirroring the sacrifices that athletes give to achieve their goals.

The construction of the PSTC is being made possible under Republic Act 11214. The law was signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in February 2019.

The center seeks “to promote and develop sports in the country, to achieve excellence in international sports competitions, to ensure success in the country’s quest to achieve competitiveness in the Olympic Games and to promote international amity among nations.”

The amount of P3.5 billion is appropriated by the law for the construction of the infrastructure and shall be included in the annual General Appropriations Act. The said amount is necessary to carry out other provisions of the Act, particularly for the maintenance, operation, and management of the PSTC.

Also present in the ceremonial signing and turnover rites were Senator Bong Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth and Sports; PSC Commissioners Ramon Fernandez, Arnold Agustin, Celia Kiram, and Philippine Sports Institute National Training Director Marc Velasco.

Joining Mr. Garcia in representing the provincial government were Second District of Bataan Representative Jose Enrique Garcia III, Municipal Mayor Maria Angela Garcia and Engr. Emmanuel Pineda. – Michael Angelo S. Murillo