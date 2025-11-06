LAND BANK of the Philippines’ (LANDBANK) net income surged by 41.79% in the first nine months of 2025 on the strength of its core businesses.

The state-run bank’s net profit climbed to P35.64 billion in the nine months ended September from P25.14 billion in the same period last year, its financial statement showed.

“LANDBANK’s strong performance as of the third quarter underscores our prudent management, operational efficiency, and continued investments in digital innovation. We remain steadfast in our mission to drive inclusive growth, empower the agriculture sector, and deliver innovative financial solutions for all Filipinos,” LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank’s net interest income rose by 14.71% year on year to P81.41 billion in the period from P70.97 billion. This came as its interest income went up by 10.03% to P113.22 billion, while interest expenses inched down by 0.38% to P31.81 billion.

Its other operating income also edged up by 0.15% to P8.53 billion in the nine-month period from P8.51 billion a year prior on higher trading and foreign currency gains.

Meanwhile, LANDBANK’s operating expenses increased by 15.596% to P45.65 billion from P39.49 billion a year ago as it spent more on compensation and taxes and licenses, among others.

The bank’s loan loss provisions decreased by 46.17% year on year to P7.56 billion.

LANDBANK’s net loans stood at P1.22 trillion, up by 4.87% from P1.16 trillion the previous year.

Meanwhile, gross loans reached P1.7 trillion at end-September, it said.

Its outstanding loans for agriculture, fisheries, and rural development reached over P812 billion, accounting for over 47% of its total loan portfolio.

The bank has also extended P1.95 billion in loans under its flagship AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program as of September to over 12,300 borrowers, mostly small farmers and fishers, since the initiative was launched last year.

LANDBANK said 25,296 small farmers and fishers have been trained through the program’s capacity-building component.

On the funding side, total deposits went up by 1.45% year on year to a record high of P3.07 trillion at end-September from P3.02 trillion.

The bank’s assets climbed by 1.32% to P3.45 trillion at end-September from P3.41 trillion last year, backed by the growth of its loan and investment portfolios.

Meanwhile, total capital funds inched down by 0.78% to P269.31 billion from P271.43 billion.

LANDBANK added that it saw a 51% increase in the volume of digital transactions to 550.73 million as of September valued at P3.14 trillion. — Aaron Michael C. Sy