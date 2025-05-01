MAYA BANK, Inc. has launched a premium credit card powered by its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven credit scoring model.

The Maya Black credit card uses Maya’s tech-driven platform to allow consumers — even those with no traditional banking histories — to get access to credit, the digital bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Leveraging Maya’s proprietary transactional data and other alternative data sources, Maya’s AI-driven credit scoring model can assess and approve users whom traditional banks often overlook. Applicants without credit history can also opt into a secured card pathway — fully integrated into the app, with no paperwork or reapplication,” Maya Bank said.

The card is available via the Maya app with instant issuance of a virtual card and the physical, numberless card delivered afterwards.

“All card details are stored securely in-app, where users can also freeze or replace their card in real time,” Maya Bank said.

The application, approval, and issuance process for the card is fully digital. Users will also be able to access support, track their spending, and access billing statements in-app.

“Credit cards have long symbolized financial freedom and status — but for most Filipinos, they’ve remained out of reach. With Maya Black, we’re making the most desirable card in the market — and democratizing access to it,” Maya Group President and Maya Bank Co-Founder Shailesh Baidwan said.

“We designed Maya Black for a generation that expects instant, mobile-first banking. This isn’t the usual credit card — it’s a re-engineered experience,” Maya Bank President Angelo S. Madrid said.

Benefits of the Maya Black card, powered by Visa, include earning Maya Miles from transactions, which can be tracked real-time and can be spent via Maya’s merchant network, converted into airline miles and redeemed for other travel rewards.

New cardholders will receive 3,000 bonus Maya Miles upon activation of their physical cards and a P5,000 spend within 60 days.

The credit card also provides access to airport lounges via DragonPass.

Maya Bank is one of the six Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-licensed digital banks in the country. It is part of the Maya Group.

Maya Innovations Holdings, Pte. Ltd., formerly Voyager Innovations Holdings, Pte. Ltd., is the parent holding company of Maya Bank and Maya Philippines, Inc.

Maya Group in April said it continued to achieve net income profitability last quarter, which it first reached at end-2024.

PLDT Inc., Maya Innovations’ main shareholder, said in February that Maya Bank has been in the black starting September 2024. The digital bank posted a net loss of P826.83 million in 2023, widening from the P729.77-million loss in 2022, its annual report showed.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — A.M.C. Sy