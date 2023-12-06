AIA PHILIPPINES has launched the Global Dynamic Income-Paying Fund to help Filipinos increase their savings while receiving payouts from their investment at the same time.

“Customers can stay invested while receiving potential quarterly dividend payouts, ensuring long-term savings growth opportunity is sustained,” AIA Philippines said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The dividend payout will not be treated as a withdrawal from the policy’s account value, making this an additional benefit that customers can enjoy,” it added.

According to the insurance firm, the AIA Global Dynamic Income-Paying Fund is for investors who are looking to maximize the growth potential of their savings along with possible additional income.

The fund will be managed by experts from AIA Investment Management Singapore, who handled over $244 billion across different asset classes.

“AIA Global Dynamic Income-Paying Fund will open the door of opportunity to adventurous Filipino investors who are unafraid to take a risk and expand their investment portfolio for bigger rewards, bringing them a step closer to achieving their financial goals,” AIA Philippines Head of Products Tennyson Paras said.

“At AIA Philippines, we are always on the lookout for innovative long-term savings solutions that will benefit our customers. This, combined with protection, allows us to be in a better position to help them live healthier, longer, better lives,” he added.

AIA Philippines had P259.38 billion in assets and a net worth of P72.45 billion as of end-December 2022.

The company’s premium income stood at P3.88 billion in the first quarter, Insurance Commission data showed. It posted a net loss of P1.11 billion during the period. — Keisha B. Ta-asan