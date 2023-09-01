BANK of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is looking to add more features to its new mobile application, including goal-setting and an expense tracker, among others.

“(You) should be able to input your goals relative to where you want to be in one, five, 10, or 20 years from now, even up to retirement, and use those goals to be able to generate insights to guide you,” BPI Senior Vice-President for Consumer Marketing and Platforms Mariana Zobel de Ayala said in an event in Makati City on Thursday.

“Each of those goals will have different needs and guidance around them. In the next few drops, you can see that come to life,” she added.

BPI earlier this year launched its new mobile app that features AI-powered personal finance management through tracking and insights.

BPI Creatives and Communications Lead for Platforms Marketing Amanda Cruz said the bank is also working on a feature that will allow users to track their expenses.

“(This) groups expenses intelligently into categories so you know exactly what your money is doing,” she added.

Fitzgerald Chee, BPI vice-president and head of Consumer Platforms, said they are also studying a feature that will guide users in decision-making.

“Beyond budget tracking, you’ll see more relevant insights based on your usage. If you paid for a plane ticket, then certain insights can come out to (prompt) what you would need next, maybe a travel insurance and the like,” Mr. Chee said.

“On the other side of it, let’s say your balances were higher than normal, the call to action would be an investment. We may be able to prompt…we can help you with the types of products to guide clients, this is another thing to look forward to,” he added.

BPI users have until Sept. 30 to download the lender’s new mobile app.

The bank’s net income went up by 4.5% year on year to P13 billion in the second quarter, bringing its first-half profit to P25.1 billion, up by 23% year on year.

Its shares went up by P2.10 or 1.95% to close at P110 apiece on Thursday. — L.M.J.C. Jocson