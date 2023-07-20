UNION BANK of the Philippines, Inc. (UnionBank) has deployed three dollar-dispensing automated teller machines (ATMs), it said on Wednesday.

The first machine was set up in the bank’s headquarters in Pasig City on July 6, the bank said in a statement.

“Within days, a couple more ATMs with the same capabilities were found in their Greenhills and Cebu Wealth branches,” it added.

UnionBank said it is the first local bank with ATMs that dispense the greenback.

The machines dispense dollars in denominations of $100 and with no withdrawal fees.

The bank is looking to upgrade ATMs in “strategic” locations to have this capability, it added.

It will also “deploy more dollar-dispensing ATMs in branches of areas that are frequented by UnionBank US Dollar account holders with intensive US dollar transaction requirements.”

UnionBank’s net income rose 30% year on year to P3.4 billion in the first quarter, driven by gains from its acquisition of Citigroup, Inc.’s consumer business in the country.

The bank’s shares closed unchanged at P72.50 apiece on Wednesday. — AMCS