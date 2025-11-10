SCULPTED pieces in gold paired with diamonds, pearls, and rainbows of colored stones are the hallmarks of F&C Jewelry’s Holiday collection, called “Brilliance and Yuletide Glow.” Think earrings made of gold spheres, a sapphire pear hanging from a pearl station necklace, or a double-pearl ring with a band studded with diamonds.

Marjorie Florete, F&C EVP for Sales and Operations talked to us at the collection’s launch at a pop-up in SM Makati on Oct. 20. She described their holiday collection as architectural, linear, and sinewy, but still with a sense of fun: “We all love playful jewelry. That’s the inspiration.”

F&C was founded by her parents, Marcelino M. Florete, Jr. and Susan Caperonce-Florete; with the name of the store taken from her parents’ last names. While the store first opened in Iloilo in 1973, they had an even earlier start from Mrs. Florete’s mother, herself a jeweler from Bulacan. The line goes on, with the fourth generation already with positions in the company.

“It’s really a blessing: to work with your lola, your dad, your mom, your brothers and sisters — there are trade secrets passed down from generation to generation.”

After 50 years in the business, they know what their customers want. And their customers run the gamut. There are some showstoppers perfect for a wealthy matron’s game of mahjong, though a large number of the pieces can be worn by a 20-something at lunch — there are lots of trendy jewelry, such as hammered pieces and plain disc earrings. “We really strive to be relevant, to know what our customers want and keep our pulse on what is the need right now,” said Ms. Florete. “Right now, the trend is to have pieces that go from day to night.”

Asked how they’ve lasted over 50 years, she said, “At the end of the day, it’s also your passion for jewelry. It’s that innate love of wanting to share with you and everybody: how jewelry can not just be a piece of adornment; it’s also a wearable investment that carries with you a story.”

While jewelry is thought to be the game for older people, that’s not quite true anymore. A summary of a Euromonitor report (Selling Jewellery to Gen Z: Opportunities and Challenges) says that the jewelry industry has seen continued growth, as of 2023, with “value sales posting a 3% increase in constant terms,” with an expectation to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025. Increasing Gen Z spending power makes them an attractive market, with the summary saying, “With its purchasing power and influence set to increase, adapting to its demands will be key for jewelry brands to maintain growth.”

On jewelry crossing age brackets, Ms. Florete says, “You can be young, you can be old; you can be beautiful. If you want to wear jewelry to adorn yourself, to make yourself feel fantastic, to celebrate a milestone — it’s for everyone.”

F&C currently has around 70 stores around the country, with one in Laoag and another in La Union just recently opened. Next year, they plan to open in Zamboanga. F&C Jewelry is located at all SM Stores and its flagship store in Ayala Malls Glorietta. — Joseph L. Garcia