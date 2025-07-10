Dining In/Out (07/10/25)

1 of 7

The Whisky Library turns two

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS’ The Whisky Library celebrates its second anniversary with an exclusive Dalmore flight on July 26. Marking this milestone, the home of Manila’s largest whisky collection invites enthusiasts to indulge in a tasting flight named “The Dalmore Decadence.” Dalmore, a Scottish distillery renowned for luxury and innovative maturation methods, offers a fitting tribute to the library. “The Dalmore Decadence” flight features a selection of three rare single malts selected for exclusivity. They are the Dalmore King Alexander III, a whisky matured in six distinctive cask varieties, boasting notes of citrus zest, crème caramel, vanilla pod, and crushed almonds; The Dalmore 25 Year Old, matured in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels, Palomino Fino sherry butts, and tawny Port pipes, delivering layers of Madagascar vanilla pods, thick treacle coffee, chocolate truffles, and dried figs; and The Dalmore Quintessence, finished in five California red-wine casks — Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Merlot — imparting flavors of tropical fruits, ginger, and sun-dried raisins. The anniversary flight is available at P2,400+ for a 15ml pour of each whisky. For more information on Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Celestial Cocktails at Solaire North’s Skybar

SOLAIRE Resorts North’s Skybar unveils its latest Celestial Cocktails with every sip thoughtfully designed to charm the senses. These are six exclusive new cocktails, alongside four Skybar classics enhanced with a stellar twist. Milkyway is a smooth, rich cocktail infused with buttery pandan flavors. Solar and Lunar are two citrus-infused blends that balance bright zest and delicate sweetness. Supernova is a bittersweet, fruit-forward creation featuring Apricot Liqueur, Hennessy VS, and Absinthe. Midgard is a tropical-meets-smoky blend while Rose Skies is a lush botanical blend. The Gemini cocktail is a salty-sweet combination while Synodic Dew is an umami-rich infusion with honeydew notes. For some effervescence, Harmony blends a mango soda base with mellow chocolate bitters. For reservations and inquiries, visit sn.solaireresort.com or sn.solaireresort.com/dining/skybar, call 8888-8888, or e-mail snrestaurantevents@solaireresort.com to book a table.

SaladStop! launches new signature items

SALADSTOP! has added several new items to its menu. Yasou!, a Mediterranean-inspired favorite turned permanent signature makes its return after strong demand from customers. It’s a mix of romaine and rocket, tossed with sundried tomatoes, grapes, candied walnuts, shaved Parmesan, and feta, paired with a Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette. It is available as a salad, wrap, or party tray. Kokoro is a bowl with a base of quinoa topped with pan-seared salmon, soft-boiled egg, baby spinach, red and white cabbage, edamame, corn, radish pickles, alfalfa sprouts, and a sprinkle of furikake plus a sesame lime dressing. This is available in all SaladStop! stores except SaladStop! ADB. For the sweet tooth, Choco Loco is a smoothie that blends banana, oats, chocolate, peanut butter, and soy milk. It is available in all SaladStop! stores. They’re also introducing two new fruit-forward iced teas: Honey Calamansi (a blend of black tea, calamansi puree, honey, and lemon juice) and Raspberry (a mix of black tea, raspberry puree, raspberry syrup, and lemon juice). Both drinks are available in all SaladStop! stores.

Pasta tilt champion emerges

CHEFS from various restaurants and hotels across the country showcased their skills at the recently concluded Philippine finals of the 2025 Pasta Championship Asia. The tilt was spearheaded by Barilla Professionals. The Philippine version was organized in collaboration with Werdenberg International Corp., distributor of imported foods and wines and equipment, and was made possible with the support of Säntis Delicatessen, Barilla’s partner distributor in the Philippines. It was likewise led by Chefs in Progress, the professional Culinary Arts Management organization of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM). The event was held at the Angelo King International Center. The live cooking competition challenged participants to present their distinct and original creations which highlight pasta as the hero product. The entries had to include 85 grams of dry spaghetti pasta n.5 or penne rigate per portion. Aaron Joseph Gulinao of The Westin Manila emerged as the National Champion. His winning dish — dubbed Spaghetti in Alaminos Longganisa Ragu with Smoked Kesong Puti Mousse — married Italian tradition and culture with Filipino gastronomy and storytelling. Mr. Gulinao will represent the Philippines on the regional stage of the 2025 Pasta Championship Asia, in competition with fellow national winners from China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Korea, India, Japan, and Singapore. The grand finals will be held in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Chowking Chao Fan is now beefier

THE NEW Beefed-Up Chowking Beef Chao Fan now has more beefy flavor. Chowking’s signature fried rice is loaded with bigger beef bits, improved savory sauce, vegetables, and egg bits. These ingredients are tossed in a wok, giving it a rich and smoky flavor. Chowking’s new Beef Chao Fan is now at P89. For a limited time only, customers can get Buy 1 Take 1 Beef Chao Fan ala carte by using the code BEEFYWOKSARAP when they purchase one Beef Chao Fan (ala carte, with a drink or with Siomai platter). This exclusive promo runs until Aug. 31 and is valid only on delivery orders made via www.chowkingdelivery.com, the Chowking App, and at participating stores nationwide.

Subway brings back Pizza Melt sub

SUBWAY Philippines is bringing back one of its most requested sandwiches with the limited-time return of the Pizza Melt sub, available at all branches nationwide throughout July. The sub returns with its signature combination of pepperoni, salami, and bacon, layered with marinara sauce and melted cheese. Fresh white onions, black olives, and green peppers add texture and flavor. The sandwich uses Subway’s signature Parmesan Oregano bread. Subway is also introducing the Monday Refresh promo. The first nine customers to purchase a Footlong Pizza Melt will receive a free Sprite Zero or Royal (in can) on Mondays this month — July 14, 21, and 28. The promotion is available for both dine-in and takeout orders across all Subway Philippines restaurants. The Subway Pizza Melt is available as a six-inch sub (P210 a la carte, P315 meal), footlong (P400 a la carte, P505 meal), and wrap (P220 a la carte, P325 meal). Price may vary per restaurant location. The Pizza Melt sub is available until Aug. 4 at all Subway stores in the Philippines.

Julie’s has nine breads for kids’ baon

IT’S back-to-school season, which also means it’s back to the daily routine of preparing your kids’ baon (packed meal) for their break time. Parents and guardians searching for tasty, filling, and budget-friendly options can check out Julie’s for its fresh and affordable breads, and a wide range of treats for snacks. Among its favorites are Cheese Bread (a golden-brown crust hiding a serving of cheese), Cheese Streusel (its creamy and gritty topping complements the diced cheese filling), Milky Cheese De Sal (pandesal coated with milk powder and filled with creamy cheese), Choco Germa (a pastry with a creamy chocolate filling and topped with a mixture of sugar and margarine), Chocolate Crinkles (fudgey cookies), Mini Milky Donut (it comes in several flavors, chocolate, Bavarian, strawberry, and yema), Violet Cream Loaf (a white and violet braided loaf topped with a creamy topping and grated cheese), Spanish Bread (a crescent-shaped roll filled with a sweet and creamy mixture), and Ensaymada (soft, buttery bread with sugar and grated cheese). Check out Julie’s new PanBaon Bundles which are now available in select Julie’s branches around the country. PanBaon Bundles come with freebies in Luzon and Visayas for a limited time only.