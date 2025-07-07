UK sports fashion retailer JD Sports opened its first store in the Philippines at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) on June 26. Hilton Seskin, chief executive officer (CEO) of APAC for JD Sports, and Anton Huang, president and CEO of SSI Group, Inc. (which brought the retailer here), discussed store openings and the intersections between lifestyle and fitness in an e-mail interview.

The 823-square-meter store in SM Mall of Asia is a sneaker haven: think the latest colorways for Adidas Gazelle Indoor, Adidas Samba OG, Asics Tiger Gel-NYC, Asics Tiger Gel-Sekiran, New Balance 9060, New Balance 1906, Nike Air Force 1, Nike Air Max Dn8, Nike Dunk Low; but also new drops from Puma, Nike Shox, and Adidas.

“In our first year, we plan to open three JD stores in key locations across Metro Manila,” Mr. Seskin said. A second location in Glorietta was already announced to open later in July.

“We take a considered approach — our focus is on opening stores that drive consumer and brand impact, we want to take a considered and sustainable approach but see huge opportunity with the local consumer,” he added.

“The Philippines is a dynamic, youth-driven market with a deep love of sports, streetwear, and self-expression through fashion,” said Mr. Seskin on the reasons why they brought JD Sports to the Philippines. “JD Sports delivers a globally recognized, leading multi-brand retail experience that speaks directly to this energy. We see an opportunity to bring something new to Filipino consumers — a curated mix of the world’s best sports and lifestyle brands, combined with an elevated, experience-led retail environment. It’s a natural fit.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Huang spoke about JD Sports’ appeal for the SSI Group, which has brought several international brands to the country (its most recent opening was LA’s Alo Yoga in Greenbelt):

“At SSI Group, our core mission has always been to introduce world-class retail concepts that resonate with the evolving lifestyle and preferences of Filipino consumers. Bringing JD Sports to the Philippines was driven by our recognition of the growing demand for authentic, trendsetting athleisure and streetwear brands in the local market. JD Sports, with its strong reputation and wide range of products, perfectly aligns with the dynamic and youthful spirit of the Filipino consumer.”

He added, “We saw an opportunity to elevate the local retail landscape by offering not only quality products but also an engaging shopping experience that reflects global trends. By partnering with JD Sports, we aim to inspire and empower the lifestyle community here, providing them access to a brand that champions both functionality and style.”

The brands carried by JD Sports aren’t exactly unfamiliar to the Philippines — Nike, Adidas, et al. can be seen on the feet of many Filipinos, athletes or not. Asked about entering a market already familiar with several fitness (and fitness-adjacent) brands, Mr. Seskin clarified: “We are not a fitness retailer — we are a sports fashion retailer.”

“JD brings an unmatched blend of performance and lifestyle, offering the latest products from leading global brands alongside exclusive styles you can’t get anywhere else. Our stores and digital experiences inspire self-expression and style. In short: JD gives Filipino consumers a destination where sport meets street, all under one roof.”

JD Sports’ parent company is the UK-based Pentland Group. Its list of brands includes Speedo, Ellesse, and Kickers, among others. Discussing the brand’s British roots, Mr. Seskin said, “that edge of British street style and energizing youth culture is part of our DNA. Our stores will reflect this through modern, high-energy design, curated playlists, and exclusive brand assortments.”

He added, however: “But importantly, we adapt to the local market — blending our global brand identity with the tastes and passions of Filipino consumers. It’s about bringing the best of JD’s global expression to the Philippines in a way that feels relevant, aspirational, and hyper local.”

As mentioned above, the SSI group seems to be leaning into a global fitness and athleisure trend by bringing in JD Sports and Alo Yoga within months of each other in the Philippines. Mr. Huang said, “We recognize that the fitness and athleisure segments are experiencing tremendous growth, fueled by a global shift toward healthier, more active lifestyles. The recent launch of Alo Yoga, alongside JD Sports, reflects our strategic commitment to tapping into this dynamic market.

“We believe that fitness and athleisure brands perfectly capture the intersection of comfort, functionality, and style — qualities that resonate strongly with today’s consumers, especially the younger and more health-conscious demographic. By bringing these brands to the Philippines, we aim to provide our customers with access to premium, trend-forward products that support their wellness journeys without compromising on fashion,” he said.

He hinted that more brands of the same thread are coming: “Looking ahead, we are excited about the potential to further expand our portfolio in this space.”

“Yes, you can definitely expect more innovative and exciting brands in fitness and athleisure from SSI Group in the near future.” — Joseph L. Garcia