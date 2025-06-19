Dining In/Out (06/19/25)

1 of 4

Afternoon honey bliss at Raffles Makati

RAFFLES MAKATI presents another concept to its signature Afternoon Tea at the Writers Bar. The Honey Bliss Afternoon Tea is a collection of sweet and savory bites inspired by the flavorful honey produced by Raffles Makati’s very own bee colonies. This marks the fourth installment of honey-themed afternoon teas at Raffles Makati that began in 2022. The savory offerings include Lady Grey onion prosciutto tartlet, Quail egg guacamole tapenade cradle, Raffles organic honey pistachio sphere, Orange blossom honey salmon blini, and Hibiscus tea beetroot napoleon. For sweets, there are the Honey Clementine, Supreme chocolate honey almond tart, Honey macadamia passion, Honey baklava pouch, Matcha honey yogurt macaron, and Raspberry tofu tahini praline. Lastly, no afternoon tea is complete without the Writers Bar signature classic scone and the new Bacon honey scone to pair with clotted cream and jam. For several years, bee colonies have been nurtured and harvested from to supply the hotel with honey. The Honey Bliss Afternoon Tea at Writers Bar is now being served until July 31, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The tea set is available for P3,200++ for two persons with options for cocktail and zero-proof upgrades. For table reservations, contact 8555-9840 or e-mail dining.makati@raffles.com.

German kitchen brand Nolte Küchen returns

NOLTE KÜCHEN, a popular kitchen brand from Germany, re-establishes its presence in the Philippine high-end kitchen market with a focus on functional design. The brand recently opened its new flagship showroom in 7646 Guijo St., San Antonio Village, Makati, where it showcases modular kitchen systems that blend German engineering with contemporary Filipino lifestyle needs. Aside from fully functional kitchen displays, the showroom features interactive demonstrations, allowing customers to experience the brand’s precision engineering firsthand. The Nolte showroom in Makati features several working setups where customers can see and test the brand’s kitchen and storage solutions for themselves. Founded in 1958 in Löhne, Germany, Nolte specializes in personalized kitchen solutions that adapt to individual lifestyles, from custom storage for specific cookware collections to layouts designed around family routines and entertaining preferences. Homeowners, interior designers, and property developers can also avail themselves of professional design consultation services on-site. The brand maintains rigorous quality standards throughout its manufacturing process in Germany, using sustainably sourced wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and the Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, with climate-neutral manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nolte has earned other certifications, including the Golden M mark for safety and environmental protection, and the Furniture Made in Germany recognition for its quality and durability. To book an on-site or virtual design consultation, contact Nolte Küchen Philippines through their social media channels (Facebook: Nolte Küchen Philippines; Instagram: @nolteph_official) or visit the showroom directly.

Coffee and chocolate in Red Ribbon’s new cake

RED RIBBON’S all-new Mochaccino Delight Cake blends real coffee and rich chocolate into one dessert. The cake is coated in milk chocolate ganache and is topped with beige-and-white streaks, reminiscent of intricate latte art. Inside are layers of chocolate and mocha chiffon, balanced with mocha cream. Prices start at P250 for the petite size, with the regular size cake being P699. The cake is available at Red Ribbon stores and can be ordered via the Red Ribbon delivery website (order.redribbon.ph) or through GrabFood and foodpanda apps.

Eco Hotels’ menus to be 30% plant-based

ECO HOTELS Philippines has won praise from the international NGO Lever Foundation for its commitment to increasing plant-based menu offerings to 30% across all its properties by this year, making it the first homegrown Filipino hospitality brand to formalize such a comprehensive plant-forward initiative. It incorporates innovative plant-based dishes while responding to growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible dining options. The plant-based menu expansion represents a natural evolution of Eco Hotels’ sustainable practices, which include inclusive hiring from local communities, green supply chain partnerships, and eco-conscious design principles. The company’s sustainability framework includes goals for reducing food waste, carbon emissions, and water usage.