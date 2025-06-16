Making science-backed skincare accessible for Filipinos

1 of 2

SKINCARE has become increasingly focused on products that balance safety, effectiveness, and accessibility. Consumers today often look for brands that use proven ingredients, provide clear, and tailored results at reasonable price points. This is the space Dermorepubliq is positioning itself, offering science-backed formulations designed for Filipino skin needs without the premium price tag.

Dermorepubliq was founded by Keith Sta. Barbara, during the pandemic after he experienced worsening acne due to stress and changes in routine. Frustrated by the high cost and limited availability of effective skincare, he decided to create an affordable, science-based alternative. “I liquidated my personal assets and enrolled in a two-year diploma course in natural skincare formulation in Australia,” Mr. Sta. Barbara said in an e-mail interview with BusinessWorld. The brand launched its first products in October 2020 and has since grown with a focus on making skincare accessible to Filipinos.

Touting its “science-backed” skincare products, Mr. Sta. Barbara maintains that every Dermorepubliq product is developed based on research, clinical data, and safety standards. “We consult with licensed chemists, pharmacists, and dermatologists during the formulation and testing phases to ensure efficacy without compromising safety, especially for sensitive and acne-prone skin,” he explained.

To keep prices low, Dermorepubliq avoids costly branding and packaging expenses, relying instead on direct-to-consumer sales through platforms like TikTok Shop and Shopee. Sta. Barbara noted, “Instead of inflating prices through branding or heavy packaging, we focus on streamlined operations and local research and development. This allows us to offer premium actives like niacinamide, alpha arbutin, and hyaluronic acid at prices below P500.”

Most of the brand’s serums, such as the 1% Hyaluronic Acid + Snail Mucin Serum, are priced at P369 for 30 ml. Its ampoules — which are more concentrated and used less frequently than daily serums — such as the 82% Cica Clarifying Ampoule, retail at P699 for 30 ml.

The brand primarily targets men and women aged 18 to 35, particularly young professionals and Gen Z consumers looking for affordable skincare with visible results. Dermorepubliq engages this audience through educational content on social media, offering straightforward products backed by user reviews and strengthened by word-of-mouth recommendations.

The fact that the brand’s market is looking for accessibility and effectivity is a sign that Filipinos are “more educated and ingredient-aware than ever before.”

“This signals a shift in the market: consumers are no longer just buying skincare, they’re buying into science, safety, and efficacy,” he said. “Skincare decisions today are increasingly guided by science rather than branding alone.”

THE LONG GAME

Looking ahead, Dermorepubliq plans to expand its product range to better suit tropical climates. The company also intends to introduce educational programs to support aspiring skincare entrepreneurs.

“I envision transforming Dermorepubliq into not just a brand, but a learning platform mentoring aspiring skincare entrepreneurs and offering training in formulation and brand-building,” Mr. Sta. Barbara said before adding that the long-term goal is to “build a homegrown skincare ecosystem that empowers more Filipinos.

Dermorepubliq products are available online at dermorepubliq.com and via TikTok Shop and other e-commerce sites. — Zsarlene B. Chua

Zsarlene Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games — and occasionally food. None of the products she reviews or writes about are the writer’s clients. Contact the author at zsarlene.chua@gmail.com.