Entertainment News (06/10/25)

Heneral Luna, Goyo return to cinemas

IN celebration of Philippine Independence Day, the box office and critically acclaimed historical epics Heneral Luna and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral are returning to the big screen starting June 12. These award-winning films chronicle the lives of Generals Antonio Luna and Gregorio del Pilar, heroes of the Philippine Revolution. They are the first two installments of TBA Studios and director Jerrold Tarog’s so-called Bayaniverse trilogy, the final chapter of which, Quezon, arrives in theaters later this year. The movies will be shown in the following participating cinemas: June 12 only – Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Antipolo, Shangri-La Red Carpet Cinemas, Fishermall Quezon City, Fishermall Malabon, and Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall; June 12 to 15: SM Cinema North EDSA, SM Cinema Mall of Asia, and SM Cinema Fairview. Ticket prices start at P150 in select cinemas.

Live-action Snow White debuts on Disney+

DISNEY’S Snow White will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on June 11. The live-action retelling of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) is set to a soundtrack that blends original songs with fresh takes on beloved classics, The film comes to life musically through the talents of EGOT-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land). Snow White (Rachel Zegler) shares her hopes in the heartfelt new ballad “Waiting on a Wish,” one of several “contemporary kingdom” tracks that join timeless favorites like “Heigh-Ho” and “Whistle While You Work.” Fans can also revisit Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the groundbreaking animated classic, which is now streaming on Disney+.

Ed Sheeran releases new single

FOLLOWING the technicolor pop of “Azizam” and the heartfelt nostalgia of “Old Phone,” Ed Sheeran is back with a new single titled “Sapphire,” a vibrant summer pop song. It celebrates love that transcends boundaries, featuring intricate South Asian percussion, backing vocals, and sitar by Indian artist Arijit Singh. It is also produced by Ilya Salmanzadeh, Johnny McDaid, and Savan Kotecha. “Sapphire” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

DreamPlay offers 10th anniversary activities

THIS JUNE, DreamPlay by DreamWorks at City of Dreams Manila is celebrating a decade of advocating the “learn, play, and create” concept through exploring the world of DreamWorks animation. To mark the milestone, it is offering a Viking adventure through 12 new attractions based on How to Train Your Dragon, a new live-action movie. Access to this costs P2,999 until June 29, inclusive of photo memorabilia, a chocolate milkshake, and a tumbler and necklace kit. On June 12, there will also be a Viking Costume Contest at 1:30 p.m., open to participating pass holders. Prizes for the winner include five lunch buffet vouchers at The Café at Hyatt Regency Manila and a Toothless plush toy. Finally, June birthday celebrants can avail of one free participating pass when accompanied by two participating pass holders, from June 1 to 29. Proof of birth date must be presented to obtain the free pass, valid only on the day it is issued.

Kenny G to hold one-night concert in Manila

AWARD-WINNING saxophonist Kenny G will take the stage for a one-night-only concert featuring his signature smooth jazz on July 15 at the New Frontier Theatre in Cubao, Quezon City. With a stellar career spanning over three decades and over 75 million records sold worldwide, Kenny G remains one of the most celebrated instrumental musicians of all time. Kenny G continues to redefine smooth jazz with his more recent releases. New Standards, follows his 2015 release, Brazilian Nights, inspired by the jazz ballads of the 1950s and ’60s. His very latest album, Innocence, combines his sense of melody with some very familiar songs that many will recognize from their childhood. Tickets to the concert are on sale via www.ticketnet.com.ph.

GMA Network presents new season of The Clash

GMA NETWORK’S hit singing competition The Clash is back for its new season, with the format “New Clashers versus Clashbackers.” For the first time in the show’s history, two batches of “clashers” will face off in an all-out vocal showdown. The new “clashers” were revealed to be Adelle Yu, Carlos Florez, Divine Camposano, Jan Echavarria, Jayce San Rafael, Juary Sabith, Liafer Deloso, Leigh Atienza, Marian Pimenta, Mitzi Josh, Scarlet Yape, and Venus Pelobello, all facing off with 12 returning contestants. The Clash airs on GMA Network.

James Reid drops new single with TJ Monterde

MULTI-AWARDED singer and actor James Reid has released his new single “Pahinga,” featuring pop hitmaker TJ Monterde. The collaboration serves as the focus track off the jgh (Deluxe) EP, released under Sony Music Entertainment and Careless Music. Produced by Mr. Reid and Brian Lotho and co-written by both with Jason Marvin and Mr. Monterde, “Pahinga” delves into love’s quiet resilience. The ballad “reflects the maturity of lovers during difficult moments.” It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Robinsons Department Store opens back-to-school sale

THERE ARE shopping deals at Robinsons Department Store for school supplies this year, through the Back-to-School Sale that is ongoing until July 15. The store offers select uniforms, school shoes, notebooks, backpacks, and skincare products for up to 50% off across all branches nationwide. From June 12 to 15 and June 27 to 30, there will also be exclusive Payday Deals. The Shop Now, Pay Later promo is giving away P300 gift certificates from noon to 2 p.m., and P200 gift certificates for the rest of the day for a minimum of P5,000 single receipt purchase.

Japanese singer Ito Kashitaro to perform in Fête PH

JAPANESE singer-songwriter Ito Kashitaro is set to return to the Philippines following a successful debut visit in 2023, this time with more venues and collaborations. The masked singer will perform from June 21 to 25 across different venues in Metro Manila, Los Baños, and Baguio. Notably, he will be performing at the main stage of Fête de la Musique PH on June 21, held at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati. The other venues are Happyland, Tondo, Manila on June 22; Mt. Makiling, Los Baños, Laguna, on June 23; and Baguio City on June 24 and 25. For more details, visit the official site: www.feteph.com.

QCinema launches RainbowQC festival for Pride Month

IN celebration of Pride Month, the QCinema International Film Festival is introducing the QCinema RainbowQC Pride Film Festival. Formerly a section within the program, RainbowQC now takes center stage with its own curated program. It is slated for June 25 to 27 at Gateway Cineplex 18, Gateway Mall 2, in Cubao, Quezon City. Leading the program is the Southeast Asian premiere of The Wedding Banquet by Andrew Ahn, a contemporary reimagining of the Ang Lee classic that explores themes of identity, family, and the evolving dynamics of modern relationships. Also featured is the Philippine premiere of Some Nights I Feel Like Walking, a co-production between the Philippines, Italy, and Singapore, directed by Petersen Vargas. For the full film lineup and screening schedule, visit QCinema’s social media pages.

Addison Rae releases debut album

POP superstar, songwriter, and actress Addison Rae has dropped her debut album, Addison, via Columbia Records. Alongside the 12-track album release, there is also a new music video for Ms. Rae’s song “Times Like These,” directed by photographer Ethan James Green, who also shot the album’s artwork. Shot across New York City scenes, the video follows Ms. Rae from a breezy boat ride to backstage scenes and ultimately into her signature, high-energy choreography. Addison is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

The Itchyworms set to tour the UK

FILIPINO rock icons The Itchyworms will perform in the UK for the first time with the #AkinKaNaLangUK Tour. The chart-topping act behind the hits “Beer,” “Love Team,” and “Di Na Muli” will have a three-city tour covering Manchester, Liverpool, and London. This follows the band’s well-received shows across Japan, Singapore, the US, Canada, and Taiwan. The dates are: Night and Day Cafe in Manchester on June 22, Cavern Club in Liverpool on June 23, and Dingwalls Camden in London on June 28. Tickets are available via www.itchyworms.com.