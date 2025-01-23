Delicious ways to welcome the Year of the Wood Snake

1 of 9

FROM Lion and Dragon dances to special meals, coffees, and cakes, Lunar New Year celebrations dot the city around the close of January and the beginning of February. Here are just a few of them.

The Peninsula Manila

THE hotel will hold a traditional lucky Lion and Dragon Dance at The Lobby at the auspicious time of 10:15 a.m. — on the dot — on Jan. 29. The Lobby is also where guests can order an equally lucky Lo Hei (“lucky toss” salad). Meanwhile, guests can feast on a Chinese New Year-inspired buffet in Escolta with 12 auspicious food items.

They can also enjoy special treats from The Peninsula Boutique including edible Chocolate Mandarin Orange or Chocolate Coin trees, and the Chinese New Year Red Date with Ginger Juice Pudding flown in from Hong Kong. For inquiries, call The Peninsula Manila at 8887-2888 ext. 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), or e-mail diningPMN@peninsula.com.or visit peninsula.com.

Okada Manila

OKADA MANILA offers auspicious flavors across its signature restaurants. Indulge in Shanghainese-Chinese cuisine at Yu Lei with the “Banquet of Bountiful Blessings” at P8,800. At Red Spice, a “Fortune-Filled Feast” full of lucky flavors awaits. The limited-time spread is available at P2,800 net person with a minimum of two diners.

For a sweeter start to the year, visit The Lobby Lounge and Pastry Shop for Sweet Prosperity treats including the Mandarin Orange Entremet at P2,550 net and the creamy Milk Chocolate Iris Macadamia Petit Gateaux at P420 net. For details visit https://www.okadamanila.com/good-fortune-begins-okada-manila.

New World Makati Hotel

FROM Jan. 28 to 29, diners can indulge in Jasmine’s special all-you-can-eat dim sum menu, priced at P1,988 net for Jan. 28 lunch and P2,688 net for dinner, and on Jan. 29 for both services. This offer includes a special main dish. Jasmine also has Chef’s Recommendation and Set Menus starting at P29,788 net for a table of 10 persons, accompanied by a nian gao (tikoy) box.

This year, the hotel offers a variety of tikoy options, including a new variant, Green Tea & Rose Prosperity Harmony Two-layered nian gao. This, as well as the classic offerings Abundance Fortune Koi Fish and Fortune Prosperity Round Nian Gao are available at P1,488 net. There is also the Fortune Prosperity Nian Gao with wine, available at P3,388 net. The Lunar New Year is made even sweeter with desserts crafted to symbolize luck and longevity: Mandarin Orange Mousse Cake (a whole cale for P1,500 net), the Longevity Mandarin Orange Fruit Cakes shaped like auspicious mandarin oranges (P1,588 net for a box of six, P280 net per piece), and the Luxe Box which combines the Mandarin Orange Mousse Cake with Chinese-inspired cupcakes and a bottle of red or white wine (P3,188 net). For details visit https://bit.ly/NWMNL_CNY2025 or check the official social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

City of Dreams Manila

ON January 29, revelers will witness lion and dragon dances (featuring a 70-ft long dragon) performances by skilled artists from Ling Nam Athletic Association in front of the main casino entrance at 5 p.m. At the main casino lobby, an installation of this year’s Chinese zodiac comes in sapphire hues in celebration of the luxury resort’s 10th anniversary.

City of Dreams Manila’s award-winning Cantonese restaurant, Crystal Dragon, presents a festive a la carte menu, available from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. It is headlined by the Prosperity Abalone Yee Sang (P2,388++, good for three to four persons per serving). Completing the restaurant’s symbolic Chinese New Year specialties to usher in good fortune are: Buddha Jumps Over the Wall in Rich Golden Broth; Poached Yellow Skin Chicken with Chinese spices and Szechuan pepper oil; and Steamed Live Sea Grouper in homemade spicy “Choi Hiong” sauce, among several other dishes. Crystal Dragon is open daily from noon to 11 p.m. From Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, Nobu Manila highlights luxe Chinese New Year ala carte dinner specials featuring premium turbot and rock lobster platters for up to four persons. Alternatively, the season’s Nobu’s seven-course Omakase menu is also offered. Nobu Manila is open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m, Sunday to Thursday, and until 11 p.m every Friday and Saturday. Red Ginger’s special ala carte menu includes a “Prosperity” salmon Curry Puff; “Longevity” Crispy Noodles with seafood and gravy; “Wealthy” Braised Pork Belly with Asia spices; “Lucky” Golden Crispy Chicken; and “Fortune” Nian Gao, which features assorted rice cake rolls served with vanilla ice cream and a fortune cookie. For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Newport World Resorts hotels

AT THE Newport World Resort’s (NWR) Happy 8 restaurant, enjoy the Lunar New Year Set Menu, a lavish eight-course feast to ring in the Year of the Snake. Priced at P25,722 net for six to eight people, the menu features Steamed Whole Grouper, Wok-Fried Sliced Chicken with Salted Egg and Oats, and Shrimp Toast, among other favorites. For a more traditional offering, Yee Sang, the Chinese New Year’s delicacy believed to bring good luck, is also available for P1,236 net (good for 10 persons). Both are offered from Jan. 25 to Feb. 15. At the lobby of Hotel Okura Manila, Yawaragi restaurant invites guests to a Lunar New Year-themed Special Buffet, available for dinner on Jan. 28, and for both lunch and dinner on Jan. 29, with prices starting at P3,100+. For those seeking a more refined dining experience, the Japanese fine dining restaurant Yamazato offers a Lunar Bento Kaiseki from Jan. 20 to 31 for P4,500+. This bento is available for dinner from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. At Man Ho in the Marriott Manila, the tradition of Poon Choi comes to life. Known as the “Chinese casserole in a basin,” this dish symbolizes affluence and prosperity, layered with some of the finest ingredients — roasted duck, succulent seafood, fresh vegetables, and more. It’s available at P33,888+ for five people, from Jan. 20 to Feb. 20 only. At the Hilton Manila, Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise offers the Grand Fortune Set, a special set menu that includes Yee Sang, Double-Boiled Pork Spareribs with Japanese Conpoy, and Black Truffle Chicken Fried Rice, and is priced at P148,888+ for 10 people. The Sheraton Manila Hotel’s Oori celebrates with limited-time Lunar New Year specialties including Kimchi Mandu Jeongol, a hearty kimchi soup with homemade Korean dumplings. Priced at P1,200 net, the special menu item is available from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28.

Spread good fortune this Lunar New Year with the traditional tikoy (sticky rice cake), hampers, and sweet pastries made for sharing. Happy 8’s tikoy is available from Jan. 20 until Feb. 12 for P600 net. Man Ho at the Marriott Manila is offering a limited set of two pieces of 250gm Koi Fish tikoy in a gold tin can for P988+ and 250 gm and 600 gm Koi Fish tikoy in a premium box for P1,188+. They are available from Jan. 20 to Feb. 20. At Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise, choose from a range of hampers. The Deluxe Hamper, priced at P9,888+, includes tikoy, White Rabbit, truffle chocolate, a tea set, and more. For an even grander offering, the Prosperity Hamper (P25,888+) and Fortune Hamper (P45,888+) include luxurious items like Dalmore whiskey, All-You-Can-Eat Yum Cha for two, and more. For those seeking a smaller tikoy gift, the Auspicious Tikoy features two 220 gm Koi Fish tikoy and is priced at P2,488++.

At the NWR property, witness the God of Fortune all throughout the celebration paired with a lion dance, a projection light show, a Chinese instrument soloist, and more from Jan. 28 to 29. The festivities continue with more performances on Feb. 1 to 2, including the dramatic Face Changing and the Monkey King performance. Guests can also look forward to a variety of Chinese Traditional Dances from Feb. 7 to 9, including the Traditional Umbrella Dance, Ribbon Dance, and Lantern Dance.

Solaire Resort North, Solaire Resort Entertainment City

STARTING Jan. 25, Solaire Resort North’s Red Lantern presents the “Lucky Lunar Feast,” featuring two lavish set menus which include Phoenix chicken, Teow Chew-style cod fish, dried oyster, and suckling pig with Prunier caviar available from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2, starting at P4,888+ per set. An extensive dim sum selection including truffle shrimp dumplings and abalone siu mai will be available through the eat-all-you-can “Prosperity Feast” from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2, at P2,688+ per person. Both offers come with a premium traditional Yu Sheng served at every table to ensure a festive start to every guest’s meal. Red Lantern also offers Lunar Fortune Boxes, filled with symbolic foods and premium treats such as a God of Wealth-shaped tikoy, Bird’s Nest Sugar Rock, Black Truffle Abalone, and Kwei Chow Mou Tai, available from P6,888 to P88,888. Meanwhile, a selection of Chinese and global cuisines will be offered for lunch and dinner at Fresh International Buffet’s “Flavorful Fortunes” on Jan. 29 for P3,388++ per person.

Solaire Resort North will feature cultural entertainment and ceremonies at the lobby starting with the Long De Chuan Ren (LDCR) Dragon & Lion Dance Association from Myanmar and the Philippines’ Pagoda Khuan Loke Dragon and Lion Dance Association performing the traditional lion and dragon dance to ward off negative energy. There will be performances between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 30. Meanwhile, feng shui expert Clement Chan Ting Bong will guide patrons towards balance and harmony this year on Feb. 8 from noon to 6 p.m. For inquiries, visit the Solaire Resort North website at sn.solaireresort.com, call 8888-8888, or e-mail at sn.reservations@solaireresort.com.

At Solaire in the South, there will be fortune readings by renowned Feng Shui Master Clement Chan Ting Bong, and witness the awe-inspiring Dragon and Lion dance by the Myanmar Long De Chuan Ren Dragon and Lion Dance Association at the porte-cochère on Jan. 29.

At the southern branch of Red Lantern, guests can enjoy an exclusive à la carte menu, dim sum buffet, and set menu. The meal begins with the Yu Sheng prosperity toss, and is followed by signature dishes like steamed Boston lobster, stir-fried wagyu beef, steamed live grouper, roasted whole suckling pig, and sliced Peking duck, as well as the premium dim sum selection. The celebration continues at Fresh International Buffet, where highlights include roasted pork belly, poached pork and vegetable dumplings, deep-fried tikoy, baked Chinese snow buns with BBQ honey pork, and wok-fried noodles. For a more intimate celebration, House of Zhou presents a Lunar New Year menu available on Jan. 28 and 29. The special offerings include steamed tiger prawns with glass noodles, claypot-braised pork balls, stir-fried mixed seafood with oyster sauce, and homemade Chinese cabbage dumplings. To complete the meal, guests can indulge in a special rice cake for dessert.

The resort offers Lunar New Year gift hampers filled with festive favorites including baked mango biscuits, tangerine peel five grains, premium red wine, God of Wealth-shaped tikoy, Chinese yam oatmeal, Bird’s Nest Sugar Rock, and ready-to-eat black truffle abalone. The hampers come in three options: Fortune Delights (P6,888), Tastes of Fortune (P12,888), and the Grand Fortune Box (P88,888).

For inquiries and reservations, call 8888-8888 or email reservations@solaireresort.com.

Dylan Patisserie

KNOWN for French-themed patisserie and gourmet café, Dylan Patisserie launches its limited-edition Chinese New Year Lucky Spring Cake. It features layers of rich dark chocolate mousse, almond sponge and dark chocolate sponge with feuilletine crunch, with a red chocolate spray symbolizing good fortune and luck. It is decorated with symbol of prosperity. Also available are special macarons and muffins. The cake and other treats are available at all Dylan Patisserie and Dylan Gourmet Café locations (Jupiter St., Makati; Parqal Mall,; Macapagal Ave.; SM North The Block and Scout Tuazon, Quezon City) and can also be ordered through the website (www.dylanpatisserie.com), or via Grab and FoodPanda for home delivery.

Nespresso

FROM Jan. 18 to Feb. 2, Nespresso is offering its blends packaged in a Lunar New Year-themed sleeve wrap in red and gold. Available in sets of 10 for Original blends and five for Vertuo blends. Nespresso is also reintroducing its limited-edition porcelain cups, specially designed for Lunar New Year 2025. For a limited time, customers can enjoy 15% off on all Vertuo machines when purchased with one coffee sleeve, while the Essenza Mini is available at 10% off with the purchase of one coffee sleeve. Nespresso is also offering a complimentary limited-edition red foldable tote bag with a gold monogram logo. The bag features interior pockets and is crafted from 100% recycled red polyester pongee. Customers can receive this exclusive tote with the purchase of six Original or Vertuo sleeves.

Nespresso is available online at www.nespresso.ph and in stores located at Power Plant Mall, Podium Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Mitsukoshi BGC, Ayala Center Cebu, SM Mall of Asia, TriNoma, Greenbelt 5, Greenhills Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, Glorietta 4, and Alabang Town Center.