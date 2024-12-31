Counting down to 2025 in Metro Manila

AS 2024 draws to a close, Metro Manila is gearing up for its biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations yet. From community-led festivities to large-scale concerts to DJ performances in bars, these countdown events promise a night filled with energy, joy, and hope for the year ahead. If you’re still looking for something to do that night, here’s a list of government and privately organized events that you won’t want to miss.

QUEZON CITY’S STAR-STUDDED COUNTDOWN

Quezon City is set to rock the New Year’s Eve Countdown at the Quezon Memorial Circle, featuring some of the country’s most iconic bands and artists. Kicking off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, the event promises a night filled with music, entertainment, and celebration.

The musical lineup includes Ely Buendia, Ben&Ben, Kamikazee, Gloc-9, Kean Cipriano, Noel Palomo with the Repakol Band, Shamrock, Mrld, The Juans, Ryannah, Julia Policarpio, and Kenaniah. The night will be hosted by Uma Rojo, MC Muah, Lassy Marquez, Ate Negi, and CJ Villavicencio, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

This plastic-free celebration encourages attendees to bring their own tumblers to stay hydrated. Admission is free, making it a perfect gathering for families and friends to ring in the new year together.

GARY V, BINI TOP MAKATI’S COUNTDOWN

Gary V and BINI are just some of many performers in Makati’s New Year’s countdown, titled Radiating on Top. Apart from Gary V and BINI, the countdown headliners include rock band Lola Amour, select cast members from some of the year’s most popular theatrical performances (One More Chance, Bar Boys, Going Home to Christmas, etc.), drag queen Marina Summers, rapper Gloc-9, and rock icon Bamboo. The event also boasts a pre-show with DJs Brian Cua and Mike Lavet performing sets and with hosts Ai dela Cruz and Justin Quirino leading the event.

The celebration will be held at Ayala Avenue starting at 6 p.m., with the Main stage at the corner of Ayala and Makati Avenues. Admission is free but tickets will be sold for VIP seats (with cocktails and dinner) and a Standing Room Mosh Pit Area (with cocktails) Tickets are available at Ticketworld

https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=RADIATE24. Gates and food booths will be open by noon and the concert proper will start at 6 p.m.

Parking will be available at several carparks in the area namely the Valero Carpark, the Dela Rosa Carpark 1, Paseo Center Carpark, Greenbelt 2, 3, 4, and 5, and Glorietta 1, 2, 4, and 5.

ITZY HEADLINES COUNTDOWN AT BGC

Get ready for a K-Pop takeover as ITZY — with members YEJI, LIA, RYUJIN, CHARYEONG, and YUNA — headlines the BGC “ILoveTaguig New Year’s Eve Countdown” at Bonifacio High Street on Dec. 31, starting at 7 p.m. Presented by BGC, Taguig, and Coke Studio, the event will also feature local stars Sarah Geronimo, Rico Blanco, and Juan Karlos.

General Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. VIP Standing access details will be announced soon.

BRIDGETOWNE’S NEW YEAR COUNTDOWN AND FIREWORKS

The Bridgetowne “Countdown to 2025” promises an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m., with performances by SpongeCola, Yeng Constantino, Janine Berdin, Orange and Lemons, and DJ Jimmy Jocon, along with a stunning fireworks display. Hosted by Macoy Dubs and MJ Lastimosa, this free admission event at Bridgetowne, Pasig offers the perfect opportunity to welcome the new year with family and friends.

SB19 AT MOA’S #KAPUSOCOUNTDOWNTO2025

SB19, one of the most successful P-Pop groups, will take the stage at the “#KapusoCountdownTo2025” on Dec. 31 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Seaside Boulevard. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8:30 p.m. The celebration will also be broadcast live on GMA and Kapuso Stream starting at 10:30 p.m.

NE-YO HEADLINES AT SOLAIRE RESORT NORTH

Grammy Award-winning artist NE-YO headlines the Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party at the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Resort North in Quezon City. The event promises a night of stellar performances, free-flowing drinks, and an unforgettable party atmosphere starting at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Early Bird tickets are available for P4,400, available at ticketworld.com.ph.

Meanwhile, the casino’s Skybar is set to ring in 2025 with a New Year’s Eve countdown on Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m. The event will feature live DJ performances from Kat DJ, Mars Miranda, Brenda Munoz, and Renee Rosete, offering an unforgettable experience with stunning views and non-stop music. General admission is priced at P2,500 and above, with table reservations starting at P10,000. For bookings, call 8888-8888.

OKADA HOSTS STAR-STUDDED COUNTDOWN

Okada Manila will welcome 2025 with a grand New Year’s Eve celebration featuring top artists like Lani Misalucha, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Daiana Menezes, Christian Bautista, Mitoy Yonting, and DJ Cammy V. The event includes ticketed options such as the Grand Ballroom Dinner Concert and Cove Manila’s Year-End Party. For those looking to join the celebration for free, there will be a live concert and fireworks display at The Fountain, along with a fireworks display at The Garden, which are open to all guests.

To get tickets, visit okdmnl.ph/GrandBallroomNYE2025 for the Grand Ballroom Dinner Concert and okdmnl.ph/CoveNYE2025 for Cove Manila’s Year-End Party.

AN ELEGANT COUNTDOWN AT THE PEN

As the year draws to a close, The Peninsula Manila extends an invitation to mark the arrival of 2025 with an unforgettable evening of world-class dining and celebrations.

The Lobby will host a spectacular New Year’s Eve dinner and ball — the All That Glitters New Year’s Eve Ball and Dinner” – at P19,888 for adults and P9,944 for children under 12. As the clock strikes midnight, The Lobby provides the perfect vantage point to view a spectacular light and sound show, ensuring a magical start to the new year.

Michelin-trained Old Manila Chef de Cuisine Gaël Kubler invites guests to indulge in a bespoke tasting menu that showcases the finest Filipino ingredients with French flair. Diners can dine on a lavish five-course menu for P11,888.

Celebrate the New Year with the vibrant flavors of Southeast Asian and Indian cuisine at Spices which will offer an la carte menu featuring signature dishes, each prepared with authentic techniques and the finest ingredients. Minimum consumption per diner is P3,888 for adults and P1,944 for children under 12.

For inquiries and restaurant reservations, call 8887-2888, extension 6694. Or visit the official hotel website at peninsula.com/manila/special-offers for more details.

TOP STARS AT SOLAIRE

Celebrate in grand style at Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s The Grand Ballroom, where a spectacular New Year’s Eve awaits featuring top singers Lea Salonga, Martin Nievera, and Bituin Escalante, under the musical direction of Gerard Salonga. While the stars shine on stage, an international buffet will be served, paired with unlimited beverages. The festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m. Secure a spot at https://sec.solaireresort.com/offers/ entertainment/stars-collide-the-solaire-nye-party.

Outside the ballroom, New Year’s celebrations continue with the tasting menus available at Solaire’s acclaimed dining venues. Finestra Italian Steakhouse will be serving a six-course menu. Yakumi will also be serving a six-course menu. Red Lantern will offer a lavish spread. Over at Waterside, a five-course feast will be served, and guests can dance the night away to the Latin beats of the Belissima Party Band. At the Oasis Garden Café, a relaxed festive afternoon tea will be served with Filipino-inspired savory bites. Usher in the New Year with hits performed by The Company.

Beyond dining, entertainment awaits for New Year’s Eve. The Shoppes at Solaire will host jazz performances from bands like the Aristocrats, a Crystal Ball magician in the Main Lobby, and the music of violinist Justerini Brooks.

For reservations and information, call 8888-8888 or e-mail restaurantevents@solaireresort.com.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA RINGS IN 2025

City of Dreams Manila is hosting a grand New Year’s Eve Countdown at The Grand Ballroom on Dec. 31, starting at 8:30 p.m. The event will feature live performances by the Mifan band and acoustic favorite MYMP at 10:30 p.m., and powerhouse vocalist Gigi De Lana with the Gigi Vibes Band at 11:20 p.m. to lead the countdown.

Guests can enjoy a buffet spread and unlimited drinks, along with a raffle offering spa treatments and hotel stays. Tickets are priced at P8,000 (Silver) and P10,000 (Gold), with discounted table rates available. Hotel packages, which include tickets to the New Year’s Eve Countdown, complimentary breakfast, and additional perks, are available starting at P25,888. Reservations can be made until Dec. 30. For inquiries, contact City of Dreams Manila.

The contemporary entertainment bar CenterPlay is also partying for the occasion, with local artists Eye Candies, Part 3 Band, and Zyncxation Band. Revelers can choose from three countdown packages, which include a media noche platter: P10,000 net for a VIP table for four inclusive of a bottle of sparkling wine and P6,000 consumables from the regular menu; P20,000 net for a table with couch seating for eight persons, inclusive of two bottles of sparkling wine and P12,000 consumables; and a single-seat package for P2,500 net inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine, and P1,500 consumables from the regular menu, for three or less persons.

Meanwhile, Nobu Manila has a five-course New Year’s dinner tasting menu (priced at P6,653.57 net per person) exclusively available on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Haliya, City of Dreams Manila’s modern Filipino restaurant, will be serving a Filipino media noche with the exclusive ala carte choices available for dinner on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Meanwhile, Cantonese restaurant Crystal Dragon will have a five-course season set menu available for lunch and dinner until Jan. 1. The menu is offered for P6,000++ per person for a minimum order for two persons.

HYATT REGENCY MANILA’S NYE COUNTDOWN

Hyatt Regency Manila’s interactive show-kitchen restaurant, The Café, has a special holiday buffet spread of local and international cuisine available for lunch and dinner on Dec. 31. Lunch service is P2,499 net. There will be two dinner seatings: from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for P3,199 net, and from 8:30 to 11 p.m., for P3,999 net. The latter package features entertainment with alternating performances from the Alley Cats Band and a DJ starting at 9:30 p.m. until the countdown to 2025 at midnight. An extended service from the pastry and dessert buffet station in addition to unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is offered from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

PARTIES AT NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS

As 2024 draws to a close, Newport World Resorts sets the stage for an unforgettable New Year celebration, with grand countdown parties and lavish spreads in its various hotels and restaurants.

The Marriott Grand Ballroom will be the venue for The Grand Countdown to 2025 from 7:30 p.m. There will be performances by Angeline Quinto, Jed Madela, Bamboo, and BINI. Limited tickets are available across several tiers, ranging from SVIP (P25,000) to Bronze (P15,000), with Kids’ Zone tickets also available (P3,500) via 7908-8888 and info@fhtcentertainment.com.

Usher in 2025 at The Whisky Library with the “Bold Beginnings” new year party from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For P1,800 nett, indulge in endless pours, a curated tapas, and mark the midnight moment with champagne and Dalmore 12 years toasting. For more information, contact 0917-844-6158 or 7908-8080.

The Hilton Manila will host a “New Year’s Eve Salubong 2025” with a dinner buffet at the Ballroom priced at P5,500 net from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. inclusive of access to the Vega Poolside Countdown with F&B credits and party favors. The Vega Poolside Countdown is an outdoor pool party featuring performances by Tirso Cruz IV, the TAC4 Band, and DJ Kai Emmanuelle. Priced at P2,500 net for walk-in guests and P1,500 net for outlet guests, the party will be held from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. For ticket reservations and inquiries, contact 7239-7788, loc. 7096, 0917-848-6404, or e-mail HiltonManila_Events@hilton.com.

Dance the night away ‘til the year ends at Marriott Manila’s “So Bright We Gotta Party Countdown to 2025” at The Greatroom. DJs take the deck from 7 p.m. onwards starting with DJ Cyme, DJ Yuuna, and the Rhythm and Groove Band. Bar top is priced at P2,000 net per seat while table consumables start at P4,000 net for one to two persons. For inquiries and reservations, contact 0917-800-2393.

Celebrate at the SORA Rooftop of Hotel Okura Manila with live music, a DJ, and a buffet meal. The celebration starts at 9 p.m., with prices starting at P4,900++ per person. For inquiries or reservations, contact at fb@hotelokuramanila.com or call 5318-2888.

For those seeking a lively celebration that is free to enjoy, there is the New Year Countdown at The Plaza, at the second floor of the Newport Mall. The party starts at 9 p.m. with a DJ performance and a 3D Mapping Display.

Casa Buenas’ Comienzos will be serving a five-course new year set menu, priced at P3,500 net per person. There will be a Festive Set Menu of Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise at Hilton Manila available until Dec. 31 for P28,888++ for six persons (0956-134-0501, e-mail MNLPH_F&BInquiries@hilton.com). Hotel Okura Manila’s fine-dining Japanese restaurant, Yamazato will serve a New Year Sushi Omakase by Chef Ikuma Sato features seasonal seafood flown directly from Japan. Available from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 for lunch and dinner, the sushi counter course is priced at P15,000++ per person and includes a complimentary bottle of Yamazato’s signature sake (contact fb@hotelokuramanila.com or 5318-2888). The S Kitchen of Sheraton Hotel Manila welcomes the new year with a set dinner priced at P3,900 net per person (for reservations call 7902-1800, 0917-859-7496 or visit https://tinyurl.com/HolidaysAtSheratonManilaHotel). Marriott Manila’s Marriott Café will have a special buffet on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 6-9 p.m. at P3,800 net, and New Year’s Day Lunch from noon to 3 p.m. at P3,888 net (contact 0917-584-9560, 0917-825-2896, or visit www.manilamarriott.com for reservations).

There will be raffle prizes, DJ performances, and a live band at Sheraton Hotel Manila’s Countdown to 2025 New Year’s Eve Party at 3F Sheraton Ballroom from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be a dinner buffet, free-flowing drinks, and surprises. Price starts at P1,500 net per person. For inquiries, contact 7902-1800 or 0917-859-7496.