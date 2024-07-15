By Zsarlene B. Chua

Beauty Review

Dewha 10-day Signature Line Starter Kit

AS A skincare enthusiast and occasional reviewer, one of my favorite things to do is try out new brands I haven’t tried or even heard of before and put their unique selling proposition to the test — whether it was specifically formulated for those with combination skin or dry skin, or anti-aging, etc.

When I got my hands on Dewha, I was excited to see if their formulas would make my skin glow. Dewha is a Singaporean beauty brand established in 2020 that claims to be a “skincare-cosmetic hybrid brand” which is a fancy way of saying that their make-up has skincare ingredients in them. With a tagline “Own Your Glow” — the brand philosophy is all about glow-focused skincare. But what even constitutes glowy skin?

Glowing skin, according to Medical News Today, typically refers to healthy-looking skin that can be achieved through a consistent and effective skincare routine alongside a balanced diet and adequate sleep. Glow, in this case, means a healthy skin that radiates vitality and wellness. It’s a more holistic way of looking at skin health.

The question now is, can you really achieve glowing skin through skincare alone — and in 10 days? Well, Dewha is trying to make a case for itself with its 10-day Signature Line Starter Kit that promises glowing skin in that period.

I typically use skincare products for a few weeks to really test them out for effectiveness and overall experience. Since Dewha has a trial pack that promises results in a little over a week, then that’s where we’ll base this review on.

The Dewha products were provided by the brand for BusinessWorld’s review.

PACKAGING AND FORMULA

Dewha’s 10-Day Signature Line Starter Kit (P2,399) contains three products — Marine Pearl Double Peel and Detox Exfoliator (3 sachets at 6g each); Marine Pearl Revitalizing Glow Essence (20 ampoules at 2 ml each); and the Marine Pearl Double Regen Jam and Cream (10 sachets at 2 g each).

I do appreciate offering a trial set for people new to the brand, but I’m not really a fan of single-use sachets. While I understand that the sachets are to control the amount of product used, I’ve used trial sets that come in tiny bottles (plus, they’re perfect for travelling!)

Eco-friendly packaging concerns aside, what I did like about Dewha is their commitment to streamlining one’s skincare routine with just three products. Well, it’s not really “just” three products as the exfoliator comes with a peeling gel and a physical scrub. The moisturizer comes in either jam and cream form, but I do appreciate that they specifically write it on the box how and when to use each product.

On formulation, it comes with its trademarked Crystal PRO-Biosome formula said to “stimulate skin regenerative processes, boosting the production of peptides, collagen, and ceramides.” It also includes exosomes (is it the new “it” ingredient as EXO Celestial which I reviewed previously also had it as a key ingredient) for accelerate tissue regeneration and skin repair; probiotics fermented to strengthen skin barrier, protect against environmental damage, and combat inflammation; and pearl and marine mineral extract for skin brightening properties.

All in all, it looks good on paper.

ROUTINE

While it is a streamlined process, the three products don’t really constitute an entire skincare regimen, at least for me. Exfoliators are a once-a-week thing which means I need to still use a facial cleanser before using anything from the line. For this review, I’m using Dermorepubliq’s Clarifying Gentle Face Wash + Niacinamide + Botanical Extracts (P199/100 ml), which is, as stated, a very gentle facial wash, perfect for these kinds of experiments (it doesn’t have highly reactive ingredients and provides a clean canvas for new products).

After cleansing my face, I used the Marine Pearl Double Peel and Detox Exfoliator. I used the peeling gel first. Peeling gels work by gently exfoliating the skin’s surface. They contain enzymes or mild acids that break down and dissolve dead skin cells and debris on the skin’s surface, which are then physically rolled away as the gel is massaged into the skin. So no, the blobs that you rub away are not your dead skin, but rather the ingredients that help remove those dead skin cells.

As experienced as I am when it comes to skincare, peeling gels terrify me as it has led to injury on my face more than once — it’s a user error as I don’t dry my face enough before I use peeling gels and the blobs that exfoliate stick on the fine wet hairs on my face. When I remove it by scrubbing, my skin comes with it.

Too much information, I’m sure, but peeling gels and I don’t really mesh well together. I was terrified using the peeling gel at first and I did have some trouble with it at first as again, I didn’t dry my face enough. After I managed to remove the blobs by washing my face with cleanser again and a soft washcloth, I came out with a few sensitive areas but no injuries, which is a win in my book.

I typically would have stopped using peeling gels after that, but I made a commitment, so I used it again the next week and I did much better, but overall, I’m just not a fan of peeling gels.

What I was a fan of was the Detox Exfoliator part of the routine which is a gentle physical exfoliant you use after the peeling gel. You rub the teal blue exfoliator on the rougher, oilier areas of your skin or the T-Zone, which for me is my nose and between my brows to clean them up. Do use caution when rubbing as it can injure your skin — if you’re my age and used those apricot scrubs, you know what I mean.

The result of the exfoliators was a softer, smoother base, prepping it for the other products in the line.

Next up is the Marine Pearl Revitalizing Glow Essence. Essences are a hybrid product that combines the consistency of a toner with the active ingredients of a serum. 2 ml might not look like much (but I promise you that it is). I was able to do three rounds of the product when applied using my hands and not cotton rounds, really packing in the hydration and active ingredients before I went in on the cream. If you know the layering technique of patting your face with toner or essence, letting it set a bit, then doing it all over again until you achieve that hydrated base, that’s what I was able to do with just 2 ml. I enjoyed this product a lot and it might just be my favorite of the entire line — I think this might be the product that lent a noticeable glow on my skin after a week of using it.

The Marine Pearl Double Regen Jam and Cream is the final step. This product really threw me in for a loop as the cream has the consistency of a lightweight gel and is recommended for nighttime use. It’s for when you need more hydration and moisture on drier areas of the face, while the jam (also teal-blue like the exfoliator) has a thicker consistency and is recommended for daytime use and on oilier parts of the face. In my mind, it’s the opposite: the jam is better on the drier areas of my face while the cream on the oilier. I was reasonably confused but I did enjoy the consistency and the effectiveness of each product when used my way. With my skin being normal to dry, I do need more moisture and hydration to get that glow, and I do like how my skin feels after using the jam/cream combo.

At the end of the routine, my face does feel bouncier and brighter, and over the 10 days, I did notice that my skin became softer and more moisturized. While I do need more time to see more permanent effects on my skin like a more long-term reduction of dullness, I am happy to report that I did see a glimmer of a glow on my face. This is especially exciting for me, as now that I’ve reached my 30s, I’m in a constant battle against premature aging.

All in all, I really did enjoy Dewha and I’m working on integrating the products (mostly the essence and jam/cream) into my regular rotation. It does make me consider trying out their cosmetic products as well, but that’s something for further down the line.

I definitely recommend Dewha for those who want a little oomph and glow for their skin.

But as much as I love the products and see how they benefited my skin, I still believe that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to access good skincare products, especially if you’re a newbie. Dewha products are not cheap as its P2,399/40ml for the jam/cream and P1,799/80 ml for the essence.

There are plenty of budget-friendly skincare lines you can explore as you establish your routine. Don’t feel pressured to use only the trendiest products on the market. What truly matters is finding products that effectively suit your skin’s needs at a price point that fits your budget. Skincare products are just one aspect of achieving healthy skin: your lifestyle choices also play a crucial role.

In the same way, if you’re someone with a bit more disposable income, don’t feel bad investing in more premium products and ingredients. Treat yourself to the best skincare that fits your budget and meets your needs.

Zsarlene Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games. None of the products reviewed are the writer’s clients. Contact the author at zsarlene.chua@gmail.com.