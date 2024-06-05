Arts and Culture (06/05/24)

1 of 5

Chino Yulo holds solo show at IMAHICA Gallery

THE 5th SOLO exhibition of Chino Yulo, titled “Be Water,” will be held at the Imahica Art Gallery from June 9 to 23. In it, Mr. Yulo showcases water’s physical properties and aesthetics and delves into the more profound philosophical message of the “be like water” ethos. His art encourages viewers to find strength in flexibility, beauty in adaptability, and harmony in life’s inevitable changes. The opening reception will be on June 9, 4 p.m., at Imahica Art Gallery, 2A Lee Gardens, Shaw Blvd., Mandaluyong.

Roldan, Enriquez in Silverlens conversations

PEOPLE around the world can now have an educational glimpse into Silverlens New York’s ongoing exhibits. In a video available on the Silverlens website, Norberto Roldan discusses his solo exhibition, “How Not to Win a Revolution,” from the socio-cultural and historical contexts that guided his textile assemblages, to its intertwining Christian symbols, folk religious rituals, secondhand fabric, and liturgical vestments. Meanwhile, Filipino American artist Keka Enriquez discusses her highly anticipated return to the art world after a 20-year hiatus in her ongoing solo exhibition “Odds and Ends.” She narrates her artistic journey, from her past works in which she experimented with materials like lard and plaster casts, to her current paintings showcasing an evolved style. Both exhibits are on view at Silverlens New York until June 15.

BenCab talk with Ambeth Ocampo at The Pen

AT THE Conservatory of The Peninsula Manila on June 23, the hotel hosts “Art in Resonance TALKS: BenCab in Conversation with Ambeth Ocampo.” An eminent historian, popular newspaper columnist, and friend of the artist, Mr. Ocampo will join National Artist Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera to discuss his search for a Filipino identity and the social and cultural context behind his work. Seats to the talk are priced at P3,888, inclusive of a BenCab Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea Buffet at The Upper Lobby. The talk will start at 3 p.m., followed by the afternoon tea buffet at 4 p.m. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required.

Aliwan Fiesta returns to the CCP Complex this year

THE FESTIVAL of Filipino festivals, Aliwan Fiesta, is making its return to the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay City from June 27 to 29. Led by the MBC Media Group, the festival will bring together communities from different regions of the Philippines to showcase their vibrant festivals and share them with the public outside their locales. The fiesta kicks off on June 27 with the Tugtog ng Aliwan Competition at 5 p.m., followed by the Pasakalye Concert at 7 p.m. The concert will feature a star-studded line-up of Filipino artists. On June 28, the Reyna ng Aliwan pageant will feature beauty queens from across the Philippines. On June 29, 5 p.m., the Grand Parade will showcase the Streetdance and Float Competitions, starting at the intersection of Jalandoni St. and V. Sotto St. and culminating in front of the Aliw Theater. The best of the best dance groups and floats will be announced in an award ceremony at 9 p.m.

9 Works Theatrical to stage Once on This Island

UPON closing its production of Rent, 9 Works Theatrical has announced that it is set to stage the Broadway musical Once on This Island in September. The Broadway musical, with a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, was first staged in 1990. The musical is set in the French Antilles in the Caribbean and tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, and how the gods of the island react to this development. The upcoming 9 Works Theatrical production will be directed by the company’s Artistic Director, Robbie Guevara.

FEU restores its heritage sites

THE FAR Eastern University (FEU) is preserving Filipino cultural heritage and memory with the meticulous restoration of its Administration Building, a 75-year-old Art Deco structure designed by National Artist Pablo Antonio, Sr. A total of P1.2 million was allocated for the restoration project, with a focus on jet grouting to maintain the structural integrity of the heritage building. The Administration Building is one of FEU’s most lauded buildings, which recently granted the distinction of National Cultural Treasure by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

VLF writing fellowship names 8 writers

THE VIRGIN Labfest (VLF) Writing Fellowship Program has announced the eight fellows who will be joining the two-week training workshop slated on June 18 to 30. The budding playwrights are: Andrei Michaela Corre, Lance Romulus Dayrit, Jeremi Flores, Ivan Jon Gentolizo, Chris Joseph Junio, Roel Rocky Pepito, Athina Melinette Tirones, and Philomena Yap. Award-winning playwright Glenn Mas will once again guide the fellows in their dramatic writing journey. For two weeks, the participants will learn the fundamentals of playwriting, as well as the different aspects of theater production. They will have opportunities to interact and converse with the featured playwrights of this year’s VLF 19: Pintog, and industry leaders. The fellowship program will culminate with Fellowship Showcase, to be directed by the artistic director of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Dennis N. Marasigan, on June 30, 5 p.m., at the Bulwagang Roberto Chabet, 3/F Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, CCP Complex. The showcase will feature staged readings of the writing fellows’ final outputs.