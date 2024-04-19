Entertainment News (04/19/24)

1 of 4

Ballet Manila’s one-time restaging of Ibong Adarna

THE BALLET retelling of Gerardo Francisco Jr.’s Ibong Adarna will return for one performance on April 20. Ballet Manila will perform the piece for the 40th anniversary celebration and fundraising event of the Soroptimist International of Makati. For tickets and more information, message Kat at 0917-117-0498 or Stef at 0966-670-9754. The show will be at 2 p.m. at the Aliw Theater, CCP Complex, Pasay City.

Animation, videos on diaspora to be screened online

A COLLECTION of short films, animation, and video works from around the world will be screened online for free via the MCAD x MovingImage: 2023 Artists’ Film International (AFI) Program. Its latest edition features works handpicked by the Whitechapel Gallery; the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design in Manila, Philippines; Project 88 in Mumbai, India; Fundacion Proa in Argentina; the Belgrade Culture Center in Belgrade, Serbia; the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork, Ireland; GAMeC in Bergamo, Italy; the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, Poland; NBK in Berlin, Germany; Tromsø Kunstforening in Tromsø, Norway; and Ballroom Marfa in Texas, USA. The films will be available for viewing from April 24 to 26. Visit facebook.com/MCADManila or mcadmanila.org.ph/ for more details.

Fil-Am actor Jacob Batalon in Tarot

FILIPINO-American actor Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man trilogy) delves into horror as he tries to escape his deadly fate in Tarot. It follows a group of friends that violate the sacred rule of Tarot reading, which is to never use someone else’s deck. This unleashes the evil within the cursed cards where one by one, the group meet their end. It will screen in Philippine cinemas on May 1.

GMA Network wins at NYF TV & Films Awards

SEVEN medals were brought home by GMA Network from the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film (NYF) Awards. The virtual Storytellers Gala, held on April 17, awarded The Atom Araullo Specials a World Gold Medal for the documentary “Batas Bata” (Child’s Game) in the Social Justice category. It also earned a silver medal for “Hingang Malalim” (One Deep Breath), under the Human Concerns category. GMA Public Affairs’ flagship documentary program I-Witness clinched three medals this year — a silver for a Social Issues documentary by Mr. Araullo and a bronze each from Howie Severino’s “Boat to School” and Mav Gonzales’ “Sisid sa Putik” (Rise from the Mud). The action-packed drama series Black Rider won a bronze medal in the Entertainment Program: Drama category while Sundo: A GMA Integrated News Documentary, won a Bronze Medal in the News Program category.

Bullet Dumas to stage Nananatili concert

CRITICALLY acclaimed singer-songwriter and actor Bullet Dumas returns to the concert stage for a night filled with stories of love, grief, and acceptance. Titled Nananatili, the concert serves as a personal reflection on death in a permanent, transitory world — an elegy, a eulogy, and a funeral drama all rolled into one. The show marks Bullet Dumas’ first solo concert since 2018’s Usisa, and will take place on June 8, at 7 p.m., at the Music Museum. More details to be announced.