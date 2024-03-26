MALLS and transport lines have announced their operating hours for Holy Week. Their schedules are as follows:

MALLS

SM Supermalls

March 28, Maundy Thursday

Aside from SM By the Bay, SM City Baguio, and SM City Puerto Princesa, SM malls all over the country will be closed.

March 29, Good Friday

SM By the Bay will have normal operating hours and SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. All other malls aside from the ones mentioned will be closed.

March 30, Black Saturday

SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. All other malls will operate during their normal operating hours.

March 31, Easter Sunday

Only the following branches will be open, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: SM City Baguio, SM City Clark, SM City Fairview, SM City Novaliches, SM City San Jose, SM City Taytay, SM City San Mateo, SM City Marikina, SM City Bacoor, SM City Calamba, SM City Sta. Rosa, SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Davao, SM Lanang

Ayala Malls

March 28, Maundy Thursday

Except for Ayala Malls Harbor Point, UP Town Center, Ayala Malls Solenad, Ayala Malls Serin, and Ayala Malls Vermosa, Ayala malls all over the country will be closed.

March 29, Good Friday

Ayala Malls Serin will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. while Ayala Malls Solenad and Ayala Malls Vermosa will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All other malls aside from the ones mentioned will be closed.

March 30 and 31, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday

All Ayala malls will resume their normal operating hours.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

March 28, Maundy Thursday

Megaworld Lifestyle malls all over the country will be closed except for: Venice Grand Canal (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Newport Mall (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.); Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Alabang West Parade (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.); and, Southwoods Mall (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Mall partners in Uptown Parade, Uptown Ritz, Uptown Palazzo, and One Uptown Residence may operate, but the rest of Uptown Bonifacio will be closed.

March 29, Good Friday

Venice Grand Canal will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. while Alabang West Parade will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All other malls will be closed.

March 30, Black Saturday

All Megaworld Lifestyle malls will resume their normal operating hours except for Forbes Town, which will operate only from noon to 9 p.m.

March 31, Easter Sunday

All Megaworld Lifestyle malls will resume normal operating hours.

Robinsons Malls

March 28 and 29, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday

Except for Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Galleria, and Robinsons Antipolo, all Robinsons malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 30 and 31, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday

All Robinsons malls will resume their normal operating hours.

Araneta City

March 28 and 29, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday

Araneta City malls, namely Gateway Mall 1 and 2, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza, will be closed, as well as some shops and tenants at the Farmers Market and Farmers Garden.

Provincial buses, city buses, and beep jeeps will continue to operate at the Araneta City Bus Port.

March 30, Black Saturday

Araneta City malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 31, Easter Sunday

Araneta City malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Greenhills Mall

Greenhills Mall will be closed on March 28 and 29 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 30 and 31.

Power Plant Mall

The Power Plant Mall will be closed on March 28 and 29. It will operate from noon to 10 p.m. on March 30, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 31.

TRANSPORTATION

PUVs

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) special permits for Holy Week this year were given to 1,021 public transport vehicles. These are effective until April 14, to accommodate commuters going home to their respective provinces for the long holiday.

Railways

Light Rail Transit system (LRT) 1 will suspend operations for maintenance from March 27 (Wednesday) to 31 (Sunday).

Light Rail Transit system (LRT) 2 will shorten its operating hours on March 27 from 5 a.m. for its earliest trip to 7 p.m. for its last trip. It will suspend operations from March 28 to 31 for maintenance.

Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT) will suspend operations from March 28 to 31 for maintenance.

The Philippine National Railway is momentarily suspending operations in Metro Manila starting March 28, lasting for five years to give way to the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway project.

EDSA Busway and PITX

The Epifanio De los Santos Avenue (EDSA) Carousel Busway and all city and provincial routes at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) will continue to operate 24/7 during Holy Week.