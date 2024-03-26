Home Arts & Leisure Schedules of malls and public transport for Holy Week 2024
MALLS and transport lines have announced their operating hours for Holy Week. Their schedules are as follows:
MALLS
SM Supermalls
March 28, Maundy Thursday
Aside from SM By the Bay, SM City Baguio, and SM City Puerto Princesa, SM malls all over the country will be closed.
March 29, Good Friday
SM By the Bay will have normal operating hours and SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. All other malls aside from the ones mentioned will be closed.
March 30, Black Saturday
SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. All other malls will operate during their normal operating hours.
March 31, Easter Sunday
Only the following branches will be open, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: SM City Baguio, SM City Clark, SM City Fairview, SM City Novaliches, SM City San Jose, SM City Taytay, SM City San Mateo, SM City Marikina, SM City Bacoor, SM City Calamba, SM City Sta. Rosa, SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Davao, SM Lanang
Ayala Malls
March 28, Maundy Thursday
Except for Ayala Malls Harbor Point, UP Town Center, Ayala Malls Solenad, Ayala Malls Serin, and Ayala Malls Vermosa, Ayala malls all over the country will be closed.
March 29, Good Friday
Ayala Malls Serin will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. while Ayala Malls Solenad and Ayala Malls Vermosa will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All other malls aside from the ones mentioned will be closed.
March 30 and 31, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday
All Ayala malls will resume their normal operating hours.
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
March 28, Maundy Thursday
Megaworld Lifestyle malls all over the country will be closed except for: Venice Grand Canal (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Newport Mall (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.); Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Alabang West Parade (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.); and, Southwoods Mall (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Mall partners in Uptown Parade, Uptown Ritz, Uptown Palazzo, and One Uptown Residence may operate, but the rest of Uptown Bonifacio will be closed.
March 29, Good Friday
Venice Grand Canal will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. while Alabang West Parade will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All other malls will be closed.
March 30, Black Saturday
All Megaworld Lifestyle malls will resume their normal operating hours except for Forbes Town, which will operate only from noon to 9 p.m.
March 31, Easter Sunday
All Megaworld Lifestyle malls will resume normal operating hours.
Robinsons Malls
March 28 and 29, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday
Except for Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Galleria, and Robinsons Antipolo, all Robinsons malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
March 30 and 31, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday
All Robinsons malls will resume their normal operating hours.
Araneta City
March 28 and 29, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday
Araneta City malls, namely Gateway Mall 1 and 2, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza, will be closed, as well as some shops and tenants at the Farmers Market and Farmers Garden.
Provincial buses, city buses, and beep jeeps will continue to operate at the Araneta City Bus Port.
March 30, Black Saturday
Araneta City malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
March 31, Easter Sunday
Araneta City malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Greenhills Mall
Greenhills Mall will be closed on March 28 and 29 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 30 and 31.
Power Plant Mall
The Power Plant Mall will be closed on March 28 and 29. It will operate from noon to 10 p.m. on March 30, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 31.
TRANSPORTATION
PUVs
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) special permits for Holy Week this year were given to 1,021 public transport vehicles. These are effective until April 14, to accommodate commuters going home to their respective provinces for the long holiday.
Railways
Light Rail Transit system (LRT) 1 will suspend operations for maintenance from March 27 (Wednesday) to 31 (Sunday).
Light Rail Transit system (LRT) 2 will shorten its operating hours on March 27 from 5 a.m. for its earliest trip to 7 p.m. for its last trip. It will suspend operations from March 28 to 31 for maintenance.
Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT) will suspend operations from March 28 to 31 for maintenance.
The Philippine National Railway is momentarily suspending operations in Metro Manila starting March 28, lasting for five years to give way to the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway project.
EDSA Busway and PITX
The Epifanio De los Santos Avenue (EDSA) Carousel Busway and all city and provincial routes at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) will continue to operate 24/7 during Holy Week.