New Year, new (possible) additions to your skincare routines

1 of 2

By Zsarlene B. Chua

AS JANUARY unfolds, the whole “new year, new me” vibe takes center stage. It’s that time when folks tweak their routines, big or small, aiming for a better year. If you’re diving into skincare and need solid products for a routine or you’re a skincare pro seeking the next holy grail, this review is tailored for you.

For my first review of the year, we’re putting the spotlight on local skincare brand Dermorepubliq. The brand was launched in 2020 after its founder, Keith Corwin Sta. Barbara, decided that he wanted to create “gentle yet effective products” after struggling with acne.

Dermorepubliq prides itself on affordability and high-quality ingredients and is especially tailored for people aged 18-35, according to a press release. The entire brand currently has 16 products ranging from body soaps and facial washes, to serums and toners. In this review, I picked one product from each category to review. These are products that I have been using since December, allowing me to really get into what I like and what I don’t like about these products.

But before we go on to the actual product reviews, a quick look at the Dermorepubliq packaging shows that they are minimalist, reminiscent of the cult favorite The Ordinary aesthetic. Each product lists the active ingredients in their scientific forms — think Glycolic Acid for AHA or L-Ascorbic Acid for Vitamin C — as well as their concentration. Unlike The Ordinary, however, Dermorepubliq is more helpful by labeling their products with their actual function — Toner, Face Wash, Serum, etc. — which makes it more skincare starter-friendly. Dermorepubliq also includes the need being addressed by each (“brightening,” “clarifying,”) etc.

This is something I do appreciate as, especially for those who have just begun their skincare journey, it’s important for each product to declare what it is used for to avoid confusion and misuse that might result in more harm than good for its users.

But beyond the packaging, is this selection of Dermorepubliq products good? Read on below.

Disclaimer: all the products in this review were provided to the writer by the brand.

NIACINAMIDE + BOTANICAL EXTRACTS FACE WASH (P199 /100ML)

A good starting point for any good skincare routine is ensuring that your skin is clean. This Niacinamide face wash has green tea extract, bergamot, witch hazel, and peppermint, promising a “super mild cooling formula that cleanses the skin, controls excess oil, soothes the skin, and helps prevent breakouts by reducing acne-causing bacteria.”

Niacinamide, as an active ingredient, is an anti-inflammatory that calms down irritation which is beneficial for those with acne or sensitive skin. Add the extra botanicals, this is a very good face wash for those who want something that will cleanse their skin gently while promoting skin healing.

After using it for a month, I can say that this face wash does what it’s supposed to do and leaves your skin feeling fresh after use. However, if you are using makeup, even if you use an oil-based cleanser to remove most of the makeup, you may need two rounds of washing to fully clean your face.

GLUTATHIONE + KOJIC + ALPHA ARBUTIN POWER WHITE BODY BAR (P129/135G)

I have always believed that taking care of your body’s skin is as important as taking care of your face, so I do appreciate a good skincare-focused body soap even though my ride-or-die will be the classic Ivory soap bar or Dove.

Dermorepubliq’s Glutathione body bar is focused on whitening and evening out the skin tone. While I remain unconvinced of the need for whitening bars, I decided to judge the soap based on how it feels on my skin after use. Admittedly, I do enjoy this soap as it doesn’t dry out my skin and it does lather up well. The size of the bar, 135 gm, is also not bad for its price point and it doesn’t melt as fast as other skincare beauty soaps so you will get a few weeks use out of it.

Do you need this? That is debatable, but I do appreciate its texture.

7% GLYCOLIC ACID (AHA) SKIN RENEWING TONER (P329/100ML)

One of the biggest struggles in my skincare journey is finding a good, gentle chemical exfoliator. And not just any good, gentle chemical exfoliator, but a chemical exfoliator that will encourage me to stick to it for the long term, as I realize that I am a creature of habit, and if I don’t use a product every day, I lose interest or forget altogether.

So, when I saw this AHA Toner, I thought it was the answer I was looking for. Unfortunately, it was not — but it’s not because of it not being effective, it’s just that I cannot wrap my head around only using it every two to three days.

I tried, but using it in combination with their retinol serum (which I will also review below), made my skin really sensitive. A round of research later told me that it was bad to combine AHA and retinol as it irritates the skin. That meant that if I wanted to use this AHA toner, I’d have to use a different, non-retinol toner, at night and my brain didn’t want to go there so I settled for using it once a week. I never got sensitive again after using it and while it isn’t a hydrating toner and it dries fast, it’s not something a good hydrating serum or face cream can’t fix. Therefore, I’m still on the fence about this product, but hey, it might work for you.

2.5% RETINOL HIGH STRENGTH FORMULA SERUM (P379/30ML)

I am turning 30 this year and I have been trying to age gracefully by using anti-aging products (this started when I turned 27). That includes using retinol as a serum, which is why I’m happy Dermorepubliq gave me another retinol serum option. When I started with retinoids, I used Beyond Beautiful’s 0.3% Retinol Serum and continued using it for years because I was scared of using concentrations that are too strong because it may damage my skin. Using a 2.5% retinol from Dermorepubliq then was a “Geronimo” moment for me, a chance to see if my skin can tolerate higher concentrations. And it did! I was so happy.

Unlike the Beyond Beautiful Retinol which was more watery in its consistency, Dermorepubliq’s was more creamy, reminding me of Kiehl’s Powerful Strength Vitamin C Serum. Yes, they are different ingredients, but the texture is the same, which I really do enjoy. Half a pump also goes a long way and it does help me maintain my skin — no age spots and an even complexion.

Of all the products I’m reviewing for this round (there are 16 products in total and I hope to review the others soon as I prefer finishing a product before moving on to another), this is probably my favorite. Plus, the P379 price tag for a 2.5% retinol? It’s an absolute steal. However, please do remember to always do a patch test and work your way up from lower concentrations like I did before jumping into higher concentrations.

Is Dermorepubliq a good brand? Yes. So far, I’m enjoying the products I’ve been fortunate to use and personally, I would be encouraged to buy them again as the price points and quality are really good.

Dermorepubliq is available on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, as well as select physical stores nationwide.

Zsarlene Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games. None of the products recommended are the writer’s clients. Contact the author at zsarlene.chua@gmail.com.