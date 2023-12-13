Home Arts & Leisure Key nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe awards
Key nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe awards
NOMINATIONS for the 81st Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday, signaling the start of the Hollywood awards season.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
MOVIES
BEST DRAMA: Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers, May December, Poor Things
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Barry Keoghan, Saltburn; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Annette Bening, Nyad; Greta Lee, Past Lives; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario; Timothee Chalamet, Wonka; Matt Damon, Air; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple; Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings; Natalie Portman, May December; Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves; Margot Robbie, Barbie; Emma Stone, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling, Barbie; Charles Melton, May December; Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple; Jodie Foster, Nyad; Julianne Moore, May December; Rosamund Pike, Saltburn; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
BEST DIRECTOR: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Greta Gerwig, Barbie; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon; Celine Song, Past Lives
BEST ANIMATED FILM: The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume, Wish
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM: Anatomy of a Fall, Fallen Leaves, Io Capitano, Past Lives, Society of the Snow, The Zone of Interest
BEST SCREENPLAY: Barbie, Poor Things, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES: Succession, The Last of Us, The Crown, The Morning Show, The Diplomat, 1923
BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES: The Bear, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Jury Duty, Barry
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox, all for Succession; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Dominic West, The Crown
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Helen Mirren, 1923; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Sarah Snook, Succession; Imelda Staunton, The Crown; Emma Stone, The Curse
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show; Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård, all for Succession; James Marsden, Jury Duty; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown; Abby Elliott, The Bear; Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets; J. Smith-Cameron, Succession; Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building; Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Bill Hader, Barry; Martin Short and Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building; Jason Segel, Shrinking
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY/MUSICAL: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Elle Fanning, The Great
BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Beef, Lessons in Chemistry, Daisy Jones & the Six, All the Light We Cannot See, Fellow Travelers, Fargo — Reuters