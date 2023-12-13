NOMINATIONS for the 81st Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday, signaling the start of the Hollywood awards season.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

MOVIES

BEST DRAMA: Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers, May December, Poor Things

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Barry Keoghan, Saltburn; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Annette Bening, Nyad; Greta Lee, Past Lives; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario; Timothee Chalamet, Wonka; Matt Damon, Air; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple; Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings; Natalie Portman, May December; Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves; Margot Robbie, Barbie; Emma Stone, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling, Barbie; Charles Melton, May December; Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple; Jodie Foster, Nyad; Julianne Moore, May December; Rosamund Pike, Saltburn; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

BEST DIRECTOR: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Greta Gerwig, Barbie; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon; Celine Song, Past Lives

BEST ANIMATED FILM: The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume, Wish

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM: Anatomy of a Fall, Fallen Leaves, Io Capitano, Past Lives, Society of the Snow, The Zone of Interest

BEST SCREENPLAY: Barbie, Poor Things, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES: Succession, The Last of Us, The Crown, The Morning Show, The Diplomat, 1923

BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES: The Bear, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Jury Duty, Barry

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox, all for Succession; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Dominic West, The Crown

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Helen Mirren, 1923; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Sarah Snook, Succession; Imelda Staunton, The Crown; Emma Stone, The Curse

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show; Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård, all for Succession; James Marsden, Jury Duty; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown; Abby Elliott, The Bear; Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets; J. Smith-Cameron, Succession; Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building; Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Bill Hader, Barry; Martin Short and Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building; Jason Segel, Shrinking

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY/MUSICAL: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Elle Fanning, The Great

BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Beef, Lessons in Chemistry, Daisy Jones & the Six, All the Light We Cannot See, Fellow Travelers, Fargo — Reuters