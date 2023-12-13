GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down

NOMINATIONS for the 81st Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday, signaling the start of the Hollywood awards season.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

MOVIES

BEST DRAMA: Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers, May December, Poor Things

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Barry Keoghan, Saltburn; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Annette Bening, Nyad; Greta Lee, Past Lives; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario; Timothee Chalamet, Wonka; Matt Damon, Air; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple; Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings; Natalie Portman, May December; Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves; Margot Robbie, Barbie; Emma Stone, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling, Barbie; Charles Melton, May December; Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple; Jodie Foster, Nyad; Julianne Moore, May December; Rosamund Pike, Saltburn; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

BEST DIRECTOR: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Greta Gerwig, Barbie; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon; Celine Song, Past Lives

BEST ANIMATED FILM: The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume, Wish

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM: Anatomy of a Fall, Fallen Leaves, Io Capitano, Past Lives, Society of the Snow, The Zone of Interest

BEST SCREENPLAY: Barbie, Poor Things, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES: Succession, The Last of Us, The Crown, The Morning Show, The Diplomat, 1923

BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES: The Bear, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Jury Duty, Barry

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox, all for Succession; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Dominic West, The Crown

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Helen Mirren, 1923; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Sarah Snook, Succession; Imelda Staunton, The Crown; Emma Stone, The Curse

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show; Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård, all for Succession; James Marsden, Jury Duty; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown; Abby Elliott, The Bear; Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets; J. Smith-Cameron, Succession; Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building; Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Bill Hader, Barry; Martin Short and Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building; Jason Segel, Shrinking

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY/MUSICAL: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Elle Fanning, The Great

BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Beef, Lessons in Chemistry, Daisy Jones & the Six, All the Light We Cannot See, Fellow Travelers, Fargo — Reuters

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR