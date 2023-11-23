Caffeinated delights to perk you up for the holiday season

THERE are a couple of major brands which recently launched additions to their caffeine-laden offering. Jollibee has come up with new coffee blends while Serenitea has developed Christmas brews in collaboration with Pan de Manila.

JOLLIBEE

Celebrity daughter and Le Bal de Débutantes-lister Atasha Muhlach (the daughter of actor Aga Muhlach and Miss Universe-Philippines Charlene Gonzales) is the first endorser of Jollibee Coffee Blends. The fast-food giant is now diving into coffee with three new blends, namely: The Hot Fresh Brew, (P45, exclusively available during breakfast hours), The Iced Latte and The Iced Sweet Black (both available at all hours for P50-P75 depending on the size). The Hot Fresh Brew is a regular cup of joe, brewed with 100% arabica beans, while the Iced Latte offers a blend of iced coffee, fresh milk, and sweet syrup. The Iced Sweet Black is iced coffee and sweet syrup, that lends a bolder flavor.

“I’m thrilled to officially be part of the Jollibee family and to endorse the new Coffee Blends,” Ms. Muhlach said in a press release. “Their deliciously rich taste makes them the perfect choice for me as a coffee enthusiast. Just as each blend offers a unique taste experience that is fun to discover, my personal journey has also been about self-discovery and embracing my individuality. This collaboration with Jollibee is not just about promoting a product; it’s about sharing joy and elevating daily moments with every bite or, in this case, cup.”

The Jollibee Coffee Blends are now available nationwide.

SERENITEA

Serenitea is coming out with Christmas-themed drinks in collaboration with Pan de Manila called Maligayang Festivi-teas. There are two: Yema Mais Con Yelo (P180, large) and Ube Pandan Green Tea (P188, large). Yema Mais Con Yelo, their take on the traditional summer cooler, is made of green tea with sweet corn, syrup and ice, and topped with yema (sweetened solid egg yolks) and cheese shavings. Ube Pandan Green Tea, meanwhile has green tea, pandan, coconut strips, and of course, ube (purple yam). These drinks are now available nationwide.

Meanwhile, for the homegrown brand’s 15th anniversary, they’re bringing back the Jumbo Cup promo. On certain days in the middle of December (in this case, on Dec. 14, 15, and 16), a large-size purchase of one of the drinks on Serenitea’s promo list will be automatically upsized to a Jumbo (one liter) for free. The drinks available for Jumbo upsizing include: Pearl Milk Tea, Okinawa Milk Tea, Hokkaido Milk Tea, Wintermelon Milk Tea, Summer Breeze, Winter Frost, Fruitea Green Apple, Fruitea Lychee, Fruitea Cranberry, Brown Sugar Regular Fresh Milk, Taro Lover, and Crème Brulee Milk Tea.

This promo will be available nationwide at all Serenitea branches, as well as on the teashop’s third-party delivery app partners like Grab and Food Panda, and cannot be used in conjunction with other promos and discounts (i.e. senior citizen).