GUCCI’s new boutique opened just in time to accept the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection which arrives in September.

The space — which opened this month in Greenbelt 4 (GB4) in Makati — spans over 7,475 square feet and carries a wide selection of ready-to-wear, handbags, travel bags, shoes, belts, silks, eyewear, small leather goods, jewelry and watches.

The store is faced in marble, and an LED screen video wall, presenting Gucci’s latest campaigns, adds dynamism to the exteriors. Hand-painted wood flooring features decorative motifs that reference details from the House’s collections while fabrics in lighter tones adorn the walls. The store is framed with built-in displays reminiscent of walk-in closets while newly designed racks inspired by classic brass designs accommodate diverse product categories. Velvet armchairs and sofas, and shaggy wool monochrome rugs are placed throughout to create intimate corners.

As part of Gucci’s commitment to implement and enhance eco-friendly initiatives and energy-efficient technologies, the new boutique is designed using LED guidelines and principles to monitor and promote energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Fall/Winter line which will soon hit stores premiered on the runway in February. This line sees plays in texture through heavy pastel coats and oversized knits featuring brushed mohair and looped yarns. The collection also has androgynous clothing, as evidenced by models clad in baggy gray suits, or trench coats worn with dress shirts and baggy jeans.

As for the bags, there are new takes on the rounded trapezoid chain bag, now adorned with the Gucci horsebit and interpreted in padded, shearling, crystal, and contrast-leather manifestations. Honoring an archival icon, the Jackie bag appears in its original shape but softened in construction and adapted in two-tone colors and GG-embossed leather. — JLG