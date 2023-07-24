Style (07/24/23)

1 of 3

Levi’s opens biggest store in the Philippines

LEVI’S opened its biggest store in the Philippines (in terms of sales floor area) with a new 217 square meter-space in SM North EDSA on July 20.

The store houses one of the few Levi’s Tailor Shops in the country, offering patching, alterations, and customization services. It also includes an expanded line of Levi’s Vintage Clothing, a line designed from the brand’s century-old archives (this collection is present on a smaller scale at its SM Mall of Asia store).

According to Charisse Chua, country manager for Levi’s Philippines, they also plan to open nine new stores within the year. Monthly releases and seasonal launches are to be expected from the brand for the rest of the year.

“It’s a complete assortment…It’s not just jeans for us,” she said, pointing out non-denim items such as T-shirts and knitted vests. “That’s our intention: to be a real lifestyle brand.”

Visit the store at the second floor of SM North EDSA’s main mall.

Longchamp collaborates with Toiletpaper

FRENCH biannual publication Toiletpaper collaborated with French leather goods brand Longchamp for a brash new collection.

The collection was launched in the Philippines on July 20 at Rustan’s Shangri-La, following a July 12 launch in London.

The collection consists of bags and pouches printed with images from Toiletpaper co-founders Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. These images include a skull crossed with two baguettes, a banana being licked, a fist wearing brass knuckles spelling out the word “love,” a leaping horse on a background of clouds, and a dog with a pipe (an homage to Longchamp’s origins as a pipe shop).

Longchamp Creative Director Sophie Delafontaine (and descendant of Longchamp founder Jean Cassegrain) was amused to receive the leather-wrapped pipes she had lent from their archives, once belonging to her grandfather, covered in the dog’s bite marks. “The dog was smoking,” joked Mr. Cattelan (a statement emphasizes that no animals were harmed during filming) as an apology. “Now, they are works of art,” said Ms. Delafontaine.

These were photographed over the course of a few days in the Toiletpaper studio in Milan in March 2023; each vibrant, hyperreal image meticulously composed to a surreal and humorous effect.

“Me and Maurizio like to be on set, because we have the most fun taking real photographs. We use post-production every now and again, but mostly what you see is what we shoot,” explains Mr. Ferrari in a statement.

The capsule comprises five original designs in a palette of candy pink, sky blue, and sunshine yellow, with the images reproduced on recycled polyester canvas, as well as a series of cowhide leather keychains.

In the Philippines, Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5 and Rustans.com.

Fendi introduces C’mon

FENDI introduces the C’mon, a satchel bag expressing the Maison’s leather craftsmanship, inspired from the pure lines of the Fendi Women’s Autumn/Winter 2023-24 Collection.

The minimal silhouette of the Fendi C’mon hides a meticulous assembling process of 20 different components that make the bag, carried out by Fendi leather artisans in a masterpiece of craftsmanship.

The impeccable proportions create a round and soft outline with feminine curves, complemented and contrasted by slight angles and a similarly smooth-edged FF logo in vintage golden metal placed on the magnetic flap closure.

Available in three sizes, each one differs from the other through small but distinguishing traits. The construction of the Medium Fendi C’mon sees a flap crafted from smooth leather with a refined shiny finish and is slightly longer than the body of the bag, while the sides are in grained leather.

The Small, gracefully petite, is fully crafted from the same semi-shiny calfskin and just like the Medium features embossed leather details and a versatile back pocket.

The tiny Nano version has a loop on the back, so the Nano Fendi C’mon becomes a functional belt bag. It transitions from day to night and shows versatility with the adjustable and removable leather strap and can be worn as a functional cross-body or shoulder bag. The metal loops holding the strap, reminding of a piercing shape — hinting at the punk attitude of the collection — turn into a detail of round studs when the bag opens.

Colorways include a classic neutral beige to white and black leather versions, ciclamino fuchsia and iconic FF jacquard styles. Completing the offer, a luxurious croco flap gets a glossy look on sophisticated black and warm brandy hues, perfectly showcasing Fendi’s mastery in materials.

The C’mon is available starting this month in Fendi boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com.