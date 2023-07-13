OVER 75% of hotel groups in the Philippines have transitioned to using cage-free eggs in their operations, according to the US-based non-government organization (NGO) Lever Foundation.

In its report, the organization found that 22 out of 29 hospitality groups have met the criteria and have “established a clear timeline to transition to the exclusive use of cage-free eggs in their food service operations.”

“This shift to cage-free eggs across the majority of the country’s hospitality sector reflects both a more compassionate approach toward animal welfare and a move toward higher food safety and quality,” said Robyn Del Rosario, sustainability program manager of Level Foundation.

The NGO has released the “2023 Philippines Hospitality Industry Cage-Free Egg Scorecard” which, it said in a statement, “examined the public policies of leading hospitality groups operating in the Philippines, defined as groups with at least five hotel locations globally. Of the 29 hospitality groups that met the criteria, 76% (a total of 22 groups) have now established a clear timeline to transition to the exclusive use of cage-free eggs.”

Among the domestic groups that have completed the shift to the practice were the City of Dreams, Okada Manila, Solaire Resort and Casino, and Balesin Island Club. They join international hospitality groups operating in the Philippines which had previously made similar commitments: Accor, Best Westerns Hotels, Hilton, IHG, Marriott, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Radisson, The Peninsula, Wharf Hotels, and Wyndham.

Other domestic groups that have set timelines to adapt to the practice include the Ascott Philippines, Federal Land GT, SM Hotels and Convention Centers, Araneta Hotels, Robinsons Hotels & Resorts, Alphaland Corp., Megaworld, Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, Shangri-La Philippines, and Newport World Resort. They have said they will follow suit, with deadlines between 2024 to 2026.

Meanwhile, the report said that nine hotel groups “have so far failed to set a timeline.” These are Hotel 101, Ayala Land Hotels and Resorts Corp., Eco Hotels Philippines, Discovery Hospitality, Diamond Hotels Philippines, PHINMA Hospitality, Chroma Driven Hospitality, Astoria Hotels and Resorts, and Rizal Park Hotel.

“As consumers become more discerning about their food choices, hospitality brands are prioritizing responsible sourcing. A shift to cage-free eggs is an important part of a holistic sustainability strategy, and we hope the last remaining hospitality groups will soon align with this industry-wide shift,” said Mr. Del Rosario. — SJ Talavera