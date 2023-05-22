Levi’s celebrates 150 years with discounts, new drops, and a contest

WHILE the festivities for the 150th anniversary of the Levi’s 501 (essentially, also the invention of the modern pair of jeans) at the SM Mall of Asia ended last Sunday, the party goes on with new releases from the brand, as well as a content-creation contest.

The patent for Levi’s 501’s (officially US Patent No. 139,121 “An Improvement in Fastening Pocket Openings”) was granted on May 20, 1873, and the celebration in the Philippines began on May 19 and ended on May 21 with live performances, installations, and customizing services at the SM Mall of Asia.

Marketing Head for Levi’s Philippines Kat Costas however, said that more events will be held over the coming months.

In June, they will be releasing the cropped version of the 501 Original for Women, the 501 Original, and the 501 shorts will be released in new colorways. The 501 Shorts for Men and the 501 ’93 shorts (a vintage cropped fit that sits on the waist), as well as the 501 Mid-Thigh Shorts will also be released next month. “What we say is like the 501 is now again on fire,” said Ms. Costas at the Mall of Asia event. Other releases she mentioned include embellished jeans, coming later this year.

For the month of May, tops are P150 off in Levi’s stores, while jeans are P501 off.

The brand is collecting more stories for their campaign, “The Greatest Story Ever Worn,” with the contest The Greatest Story Being Made. Fans of the brand are being tasked to make a one-minute pitch video about their own Levi’s stories, to be uploaded on Tiktok with the hashtag #GreatestStoryEverWornPH and #150Yearsof501 (they should also register via an official Google form). The contest begins on May 27, and ends on July 2. Every week, a story will be selected and each weekly winner will receive a pair of 501 jeans. The grand prize winner will win P150,000 in funding to shoot a short film of their pitch. “We really want to talk to the next generation of fans,” Ms. Costas said of the contest.

While the pandemic may have changed the styles of the youth, with lockdowns forcefully imposing comfort in sweats and shorts, she noted that “Now that everyone’s back out, jeans are really hot again.” — J.L. Garcia