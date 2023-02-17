What to See This Week (02/17/23)

1 of 2

Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania

ANT-MAN and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible in this the latest installation of the Ant-Man series. Directed by Peyton Reed, it stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Katheryn Newton, Bill Murray, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Collider’s Steven Weintraub wrote on Twitter, “Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called Quantumania. Jonathan Majors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. Two after the credits scenes and both are very good.”

MTRCB Rating: PG

Without You

DJ Axel and nurse Ria meet and fall in love. But they eventually hit a rough patch that will test their relationship. Directed by RC Delos Reyes, it stars Shaira Diaz and David Licauco.

MTRCB Rating: PG