FILIPINO pop group SB19 won four awards during the 8th Wish Music Awards (2023) show which was held on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The group won three major awards: Pop Performance of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, and Group of the Year. This year also marked the fourth time that the group bagged the special Wishers’ Choice award, which is given to the nominee who garnered the highest number of public votes across all categories.

The winners of the Wish Music Awards — which is a project of the radio station Wish 107.5 — were determined by votes from a panel of judges (70%) and the public (30%).

“As we always say, music is universal. No matter what language is used, we still get connected through it. Wish has helped artists promote their craft not only in the Philippines but across the globe. We hope that Wish continues to support the community in the years to come,” the group said in their acceptance speech.

SB19 member and R&B-hip-hop soloist FELIP was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, who was named KDR Icon of Musical Excellence for her significant contributions to the OPM industry, was one of the notable acts in attendance.

“Maraming maraming salamat po sa karangalang ito. [N]agpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon for giving me this wonderful talent (Thank you very much for this award. I thank God for giving me this wonderful talent),” Ms. Velasquez-Alcasid said in her acceptance speech. To the next generation of Filipino artists, she said: “Keep creating music. Kayo ang future ng OPM (You are the future of Original Pilipino Music).”

The awards night celebrated the return of live music with performances by Moira, Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo, and Flow G.

Directed by Paolo Valenciano, the show was hosted by Gretchen Ho and Christian Bautista.

CHARITABLE EFFORTS

Each year, Wish 107.5 donates P100,000 to the chosen beneficiaries of major-category winners.

This year, a total of P1.97 million will be handed out to the Adarna Group Foundation, A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, the Autism Society Philippines, ChildHope Philippines, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Philippine Cancer Society, Resources For The Blind, Virlanie Foundation, Inc., and Operation Smile Philippines Foundation, Inc.

The figure also includes the P70,000 that the Andrea O. Veneracion (AOV) Sing Philippines Foundation will receive as this year’s KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy awardee.

Apart from the financial aid extended to the beneficiaries, the winning artists received P25,000 in cash.

The 8th Wish Music Awards will be streamed on the Wish 107.5 YouTube channel in February. — MAPS

And the winner is…

THE winners at the 8th Wish Music Awards (2023), held on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, are listed below. The Wishclusive awards are for performances.

Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year: SB19 for “Bazinga” (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

Wishclusive Ballad Performance of the Year: Ben&Ben for “Magpahinga” (Beneficiary: Virlanie Foundation Inc.)

Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year: FELIP for “Palayo” (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.)

Wishclusive Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year: Zild for “Huminga” (Beneficiary: Adarna Group Foundation, Inc.)

Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year: Flow G for “Praning” (Beneficiary: Adarna Group Foundation, Inc.)

Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year: Adie for “Tahanan” (Beneficiary: Resources For The Blind, Inc.)

Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year: Leanne & Naara for “Anticipation” (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year: JRLDM feat. Gloc-9 for “Lagi Na Lang” (Beneficiaries: Make-A-Wish Foundation and Philippine Cancer Society)

Wish Pop Song of the Year: “WYAT” by SB19 (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

Wish Ballad of the Year: “Kumpas” by Moira Dela Torre (Beneficiary: Virlanie Foundation, Inc.)

Wish R&B Song of the Year: “Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)” by James Reid (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year: “Asan Ka Na Ba” by Zack Tabudlo (Beneficiary: ChildHope Philippines)

Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year: “Kagome” by Lo Ki (Beneficiary: ChildHope Philippines)

Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year: “Paninindigan Kita” by Ben&Ben (Beneficiary: Virlanie Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year: “Pagsamo” by Arthur Nery (Beneficiary: Operation Smile Philippines Foundation, INC.)

Wish Song Collaboration of the Year: “Mahika” by Adie and Janine Berdin (Beneficiaries: Resources For The Blind, Inc. and Philippine Cancer Society)

Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year: FELIP (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Group of the Year: SB19 (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

Wish Artist of the Year: Moira Dela Torre (Beneficiary: Virlanie Foundation, Inc.)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Wishers’ Choice: SB19

KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy: Andrea O. Veneracion (AOV) Sing Philippines Foundation

KDR Icon of Musical Excellence: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid