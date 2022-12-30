What are you doing on (12/30/22)

1 of 3

New Year’s Eve?

Rockin’ at Okada

HAVE a rockin’ New Year’s Eve celebration with Pinoy rock icon Arnel Pineda, celebrity couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde, and singer Liezel Garcia on Dec. 31, 9 p.m., at the Okada Grand Ballroom. Guests will be treated to many exclusive offerings including performances from showband Blast and the Okada Manila Entertainment Group. This year-end countdown celebration also comes with a dinner buffet, free-flowing drinks, games, and surprises. Tickets are available at okdmnl.ph/NYE2023.

Winding down at Solaire Resort

WIND down the year at the Oasis Garden Café at Solaire Resort on Dec. 30 and 31 with entertainment featuring Ryan Gallagher, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Carla Guevera Laforteza, Yanah Laurel, and musical director Ejay Yatco. For reservations, visit www.solaireresort.com/dining/oasis-garden-cafe. The shows are scheduled in three sets on both days — 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. For the full schedule, visit www.solaireresort.com/article/oasis-ny



Free show at Eastwood

COUNTDOWN to the new year at the Eastwood Mall Open Park on Dec. 31 beginning 9 p.m. Enjoy food, drinks, and live performances from Yeng Constantino, Christian Bautista, Lola Amour, and Zack Tabudlo. A fireworks display will light up the sky at midnight. Admission is free.

Fireworks and music at SM Mall of Asia

WELCOME the new year at the SM Mall of Asia with a grand countdown party at the Seaside Boulevard on Dec. 31. The show begins at 9 p.m. with performances by Zephanie, Sponge Cola, Darren Espanto, and SB19. There will be teaser fireworks are at 7, 8, and 9 p.m., with the grand New Year’s Eve fireworks show at midnight.

The Peninsula Manila’s elegant welcome

THE PENINSULA welcomes the new year with elegance. Book the New Year’s Eve Revelry Getaway room package and enjoy a lavish buffet dinner for two at The Lobby’s legendary, sparkling, music-filled celebration that is its New Year’s Eve gala ball. The package includes a dinner buffet and live entertainment for two at the ball, a breakfast buffet for two adults and two children under five years of age at the Escolta restaurant (children between five and 12 get 50% off the buffet), a special New Year’s themed welcome amenity, complimentary use of the fitness center facilities and swimming pool, complimentary Wi-Fi and local city phone calls. Rates start at P30,000++ in a Deluxe Room.

Crimson parties like its 1999

CRIMSON Hotel in Filinvest, Alabang will host a New Year’s Eve countdown party called “Party Like it’s 1999” on Dec. 31, 9 p.m., at the Crimson Grand Ballroom. Guests are encouraged to wear their best 1990s threads. Tickets cost P3,500 for guests 11 years old and above, while those between 2-11 years of age cost P2,500. There will be a buffet, live entertainment, and New Year’s Eve treats. For details, send a message via Viber at 0998-590-0428.

Newport World Resorts’ New Year parties

END the year on a high note at Newport World Resorts, the country’s pioneer casino, hotel, and entertainment destination, where from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, eight parties will be held, aside from those at the area’s hotels. But New Year countdown parties are far more enjoyable after sharing a meal with the family and one need not travel far to find elegant spreads to feast on as Newport World Resorts’ signature restaurants, Casa Buenas and Silogue, are serving up festive feasts fit for the whole family. The Family-style Holiday Feasts from Casa Buenas features Smoked beef short ribs and at Silogue, the showstopper is the Lechon Manok, Beef Morcon, and more. After dining, there are multiple ways to welcome the new year. At the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Lani Misalucha with Mel Villena and the AMP Big Band will be joined by Gigi De Lana with the Gigi Vibes in the Power Divas New Year’s Eve Concert on Dec. 31, 8 p.m. At the Newport Grand Wing, The Grand Bar and Lounge sways to the rhythms of disco and funk with the sounds of VST and the Boyfriends. Over at the Newport Garden Wing’s Bar 360, The Eastside Band will play. Meanwhile, the Newport Mall presents the New Year Countdown Party at The Plaza, headlined by one of the hottest DJs from the metro’s newest superclub. International hotel brands at Newport World Resorts will also host countdown parties to kick off 2023. It’s a Reunion Soiree at Sheraton Manila featuring great music and even greater food. At Hotel Okura Manila, say sayonara to 2022 at the scenic SORA Rooftop. The future sparkles at Marriott Manila’s So Bright We Gotta Party event featuring a buffet and live entertainment. Have a splashing good time and ring in the New Year with family and friends at Hilton Manila’s New Year’s Eve Vega Poolside Countdown party. Make the most of New Year staycations, and have a merry time over lunch or dinner. At the Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City, the New Year’s Eve Dinner is served at Jardin and The Great Room. Marriott Manila’s Marriott Cafe has a New Year’s Eve Dinner and a special New Year’s Day Lunch Crossover. Okura Manila’s Okurimono brings a New Year’s Eve Buffet of international and Japanese cuisines. Sheraton Manila’s S Kitchen’s New Year Spread indulges every imaginable craving with international fare and local favorites. At Oori, there is a Korean New Year Set Menu. Kickstart the New Year in style with Hilton Manila’s New Year’s Eve Gala at the Ballroom. For more information on The World Parties at Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com/new-year-2023 and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Guests may call Newport World Resorts’ Contact Customer Contact Center at 07908-8888 to book their tickets.

Staycation and celebration at Eastwood Richmonde

EASTWOOD Richmonde Hotel is the place to be on Dec. 31 with the New Year’s Eve Room Packages at rates starting at P9,600 net inclusive of brunch buffet for two, and P12,600 net for a night of revelry with two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party and buffet brunch for two. For an extended holiday from Jan. 1 to 15, rates start at P4,950 net with breakfast buffet for two. All room and package rates are inclusive of taxes, Wi-Fi access, complimentary use of the pool, and parking for one vehicle. Bid 2022 adieu with a fun blast from the past at the Rockin’ Retro New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at the hotel lobby from 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31. For P1,799 net, there will be flowing drinks and an international-themed cocktail buffet featuring Chinese, Japanese, Western, South American, Spanish, and Korean cuisines. There are assorted cakes too. Drink all the sodas, house cocktails, and local beer as you can while dancing the night away to throwback music performed live by the Brown Soul Band. At midnight, toast the new year with a glass of sparkling wine. After a night of partying, keep the merriment going with a hearty New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet, served at the Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for P1,550 net. Set the tone for prosperity and abundance in 2023 with a bountiful buffet loaded with turkey ham, honey bacon slab, lechon baka, sausage patties, baked oysters, salmon coulibiac, and pancakes, eggs, and taho at the live stations. Drinks include coffee, tea, hot and cold chocolate, chilled juice, iced tea, and winter coffee latte. All buffet offers are free for children five years old and below while children six to 12 years old get a 50% discount on the full price. For inquiries and bookings, call 8570-7777, 0917-531-6867 or e-mail stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com. For table reservations, call 0917-821-0333 or send a message via Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s official Facebook page.

City of Dreams celebrates New Year’s Eve

CITY of Dreams Manila’s luxury hotels Nuwa Manila, Nobu Hotel, and Hyatt Regency Manila City of Dreams Manila are ready to welcome the new year. At Crystal Dreams, a finely curated Cantonese seven-course menu is available until Jan. 1 for P5,800++ per person. Meanwhile, there will be celebrations at Nobu Manila, Haliya, and CenterPlay. On Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, Nobu Manila’s New Year six-course dinner tasting menu at P5,600++ per person. On Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, Haliya has a four-course menu good for two to three persons at P6,000 net. City of Dreams Manila’s entertainment destination CenterPlay will host a countdown party which begins at 8 p.m. Revelers can groove to the song covers of the MUB band and to the rock and roll songs of Part 3 band. Bar seats are at P2,000 net, per person, which comes with a glass of prosecco and food and beverage consumables. Table seating starts at P4,000 net per person inclusive of two glasses of prosecco and consumables. For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com. For more information, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas welcomes 2023

RICHMONDE Hotel Ortigas will be holding a year-end party. Enjoy a staycation on Dec. 31 with rates starting at P4,800 net with breakfast buffet for two; and P6,600 net with breakfast for two and two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party; P7,500 net with breakfast and New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet for two; and P8,800 net to get the full New Year’s Eve package — breakfast buffet, New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet, and Countdown Party tickets for two. All in-house guests during the Yuletide season also get a 15% discount on food and beverage orders from Room Service, and complimentary access to the Christmas Choco Corner and Chill at the Pool. A New Year’s Mass will be held in the hotel’s 3/F function room on Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. Richmonde Café will a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Buffet while cocktails will be served at the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at the hotel lobby. The dinner buffet is priced at P1,880 net per person while tickets to the countdown bash are priced at P1,280 net each, inclusive of three drinks, a cocktail buffet, party favors, a glass of sparkling wine at the countdown, and live band performance. To make it a total celebration to remember, a New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet and Countdown Bundle is available at a special discounted rate of P2,550 net. Recover from a night of partying with the hearty New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet at Richmonde Café on Jan. 1 from 6 to 10 a.m. for P980 net. Children six to 12 years old get 50% off on all buffets while toddlers five years old and below eat for free. Richmonde offers value-for-money holiday room rates for bookings until Jan. 14, 2023 (except Dec. 31), starting at P3,600 net (room only) and P4,200 net (with breakfast for two) for stays from Sunday to Thursday; and P3,800 net (room only) and P4,400 net (with breakfast for two) for Friday and Saturday stays. For inquiries, table reservations, and countdown ticket purchases, call (632) 8638-7777, SMS or Viber (63) 917-534-4352, e-mail fbsup@richmondeortigas.com, or message @Richmonde Hotel Ortigas on Facebook and Instagram.

GMA’s Kapuso Countdown to 2023

GMA Network parties with its contract stars, P-Pop stars, and the K-pop stars of SBS Gayo Daejeon in the New Year special, Kapuso Countdown to 2023 Gayo Daejeon, which will air on Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m., on GMA-7 and on the network’s official YouTube channel. Leading the countdown special are Alden Richards, Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, and Christian Bautista, who will be joined by Barbie Forteza, Kyline Alcantara, Ruru Madrid, and Korean social media star Dasuri Choi. Also, part of this star-studded celebration are Sparkle actors Derrick Monasterio and Sanya Lopez. The P-Pop groups Calista, 1st.ONE, and KAIA will also be performing their hit songs. Viewers can watch out for the first mega trailer of Voltes V: Legacy which will be aired in the New Year special.