Entertainment News (12/30/22)

The Super American Circus comes to town

DANCERS, aerialists, jugglers, and acrobats take the stage at The Super American Circus at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Newport World Resorts, in Pasay City. The show runs daily until Jan. 8 (3 p.m. and 8 p.m.). Produced by Global Entertainment Productions, the company’s president and CEO, Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas, is also the show’s ringmaster like his father was with the Ringling Brothers. It features 16 main acts with 20 main performers including a motorcycle team in the Globe of Danger, the Sky Wheel, and the High Flying Motorcycle. Tickets are available at SM Tickets with prices ranging from P1,000 to P5,000. Tickets are also available at the venue’s entrance. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085444545608.

The Sound of Music coming to Metro Manila in March

METRO Manila will be one stop on Broadway International Group’s multi-year international tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music which was launched in Singapore in the 4th quarter of this year. The production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals of all time will have multi-week stops in the Philippines, India, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in 2023, with other additional countries to be announced. The Metro Manila performances will be from March 7 to 26 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. The tour is led by Jill Christine-Wiley as Maria, Trevor Martin as Captain Von Trapp, with Daniel Fullerton as Rolf, Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, Joshua La Force as Max, Lauren O’Brien as Liesl, and Annie Sherman as Elsa. “It is a great privilege to bring this cherished Rodgers & Hammerstein musical to Manila, particularly at this time of global recovery. Our goal is to celebrate the spirit of musicals and sing ‘Do-Re-Mi’ with audiences everywhere! We are thrilled to light the Broadway musical torch once again in Manila, and to perform this fantastic production in the Philippines,” Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, co-founders and producers of Broadway International Group said in a joint statement. Messrs. Genatt and Routh have worked on many international productions in Manila including Cinderella starring Lea Salonga. The tour highlights the original creative work of three-time Tony Award winning director Jack O’Brien, Broadway choreographer Danny Mefford, and Musical Supervision by Andy Einhorn. The Sound Of Music is presented in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, NETWorks Presentations and Broadway Asia Company. For more information, visit www.broadwayasia.com.

More OPM artists cover E-Heads songs

AFTER the release of original Pilipino music (OPM) acts SB19 and NOBITA’ versions of the Eraserheads’ “Christmas Party” and “Magasin,” more OPM acts have come together to pay tribute to the Eraserheads. Pop singer Ace Banzuelo reinterprets “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” transforming the epic anthem into a spacey jam. “It’s great that I’m allowed to give it the sound and approach that I want. A lot of the original was kept, but a lot was taken away. This project became meaningful to me throughout the process because I was producing it as if I had written the song,” Mr. Banzuelo said in a statement. Alt-rock newcomers Of Mercury and Any Name’s Okay vocalist Sof Abrogar join young hip-hop artist Alex Bruce in reinterpreting “Superproxy,” a cross-genre smash originally performed by the Eraserheads and late rapper Francis M. “This song is a masterpiece. It’s iconic. I wanted to add a little spice, a little flavor, and a bit of contemporary oomph to it. Our reworked version is a fusion of old school and new school,” said Ms. Bruce in a statement. Apart from the revamped tracks, five of the Eraserheads’ legendary albums — Ultraelectromagneticpop! The 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition, Circus (25th Anniversary Remastered), Cutterpillow, Fruitcake, and Sticker Happy — have been re-released in full 360-degree spatial sound to give listeners a new immersive music experience. Ace Banzuelo’s “Ang Huling El Bimbo” and Of Mercury, Sof Abrogar, and Alex Bruce’s “Superproxy” are available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.