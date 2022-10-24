Style (10/24/22)

1 of 16

Interior design students hold exhibit

INTERIOR design students from some top schools are presenting their fresh ideas for city living until Oct. 27 at the East Atrium of the Shangri-La Plaza mall. The “Urban Sanctuary” home exhibition features the contemporary design ideas of the current crop of interior design students from leading schools University of Sto. Tomas (UST), De La Salle-College of. St. Benilde (CSB), and SoFA Design Institute (SoFA). Enabled by participating brands of the Shang, these young designers are presenting fresh new ideas to maximize living spaces with impactful design choices. UST sophomore students are presenting a living room concept that cleverly pulls off an intimate and cozy space that’s as functional and efficient as one would want it to be. It is all about aligning with the needs of an urban home by maximizing functionality of areas with more limited spaces. Aptly called “Transcendent Living,” CSB students’ dining and kitchen vignette is a convergence of natural and industrial elements like marble, suede, leather, metal, glass, and ceramic carefully selected to emphasize the space’s main function — as an area where people cook, dine, and commune. Students from SoFA tackle the master’s bedroom not only as a space for rest, but also as a sanctuary for growth and productivity. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Christmas decors at Araneta City’s Parolan bazaar

A TRADITION in the Philippines is to start adorning houses and establishments with bright and colorful Christmas decorations as early as September. Those looking for affordable decor can score a bargain at Parolan, the one-stop bazaar for Yuletide decor and ornaments in Araneta City in Quezon City. Located at Farmers Market Parking Area (just beside Farmers Garden), Parolan offers an array of decor needs for the holiday: colorful giant lanterns made from local materials, Christmas lights, shimmering garlands, Christmas balls, and other tree ornaments, among others. There are also food stalls where families and friends may have a taste of Filipino street food and holiday delicacies like puto bumbong and bibingka. Parolan is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. It is just a few blocks away from the variety of shopping malls in Araneta City — Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza, and SM Araneta City.

Streetwear designer makes watch strap

SINGAPOREAN streetwear designer Mark Ong, a.k.a. Mr. Sabotage, has created a limited-edition watch strap set for IWC Schaffhausen. The calfskin strap is available in two different widths and features the green camouflage pattern which has become the visual trademark of the Singaporean’s sneaker customization and streetwear label, SBTG. The IWC x SBTG special edition strap can be fitted on various IWC Pilot’s Watches, including the Big Pilot’s Watch 43, Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41, and Pilot’s Watch Mark XVIII and XX. The strap sets became available in limited quantities on IWC.com on Oct. 20. Selected IWC boutiques will have the straps available on site to try-on.

Uniqlo’s Fall and winter collections

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo will launch the Uniqlo and Mame Kurogouchi 2022 Fall/Winter Collection on Nov. 11. Established by designer Maiko Kurogouchi, the Mame Kurogouchi fashion brand is known for timeless designs and the use of innovative materials. This fourth collaboration line offers skin comfort from new materials created with leading-edge technologies. The new Heattech wool blend material developed from yarn especially for this collection provides a warm feel in a thinness suitable for layering. It features crew neck and turtleneck T-shirts with curved bottom edges, as well as leggings to complete the outfit. A newly launched silk blend Heattech provides an even smoother feel against the skin, used in the sleeveless tops and bra T-shirts that directly contact the skin to add comfort to winter outfits. Newly added to the line, Body Shaper Shorts gently sculpt the body with soft comfort. The expanded line of items includes bustiers and shorts in soft 3D souffle yarn, as well as refined see-through Heattech tights and socks in deep khaki. The full line will be available at the Uniqlo Manila Flagship Store, Uniqlo SM Megamall, and the uniqlo.com online store (https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/contents/collaboration/mamekurogouchi/22fw/). Meanwhile, Uniqlo is also introducing its line of travel essentials, a variety of comfortable, high-quality, and innovative clothing for all types of travel, whether trips are long or short, to warm destinations or cold. Among the items are a women’s Ultra Light Down Parka (P3,990) which despite its thick quilting, is ultra-light which makes it easy to pack and carry, with a pocketable design and its own carrying bag; Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full Zip Long Sleeve Jacket (P1,490) for women, an updated design in 100% recycled fleece and even the zipper contains reused material; Woven Combination Puff Short Sleeve T-Shirt (P790) in a cropped-length and boxy silhouette; and Heattech Ultra Stretch High Rise Leggings Pants (P1,490) for women made with an ultra-stretch fabric and a warm brushed lining, with pocket size, stitch works, and button size designed for a pants-like look; a Men’s Smooth Jersey Lined Parka (P1,990) which features a glossy outer fabric and a jersey lining, in a regular fit with sleek shoulders and a cinched cut from the waist to the hem; a Men’s Sweat Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie (P1,990), updated with weightier, smoother, and more durable sweat fabric, and a contoured hood; and a Men’s Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt (P590), updated in a looser fit. Uniqlo is offering offers and promotions for the whole month of October. For more information, follow Uniqlo Philippines’ social media accounts, Facebook (facebook.com/uniqlo.ph), Twitter (twitter.com/uniqloph), and Instagram (instagram.com/uniqlophofficial).

Steve Madden taps augmented reality

SHOE brand Steve Madden has launched a new and immersive augmented reality global campaign for Fall 2022, featuring TikTok star Bella Poarch, singer Latto, and actress Chloe Cherry stepping into a bold and psychedelic universe called Maddenwood, which is inspired by the Madden shoes they “audition” to become. “We’ve always been forward-thinking with a clear sense of the brand and our consumer. Maddenwood is the manifestation of that mindset at its most aspirational,” said designer Steve Madden in a statement, adding, “I’m a big movie buff and am fascinated by the whole idea of Hollywood. Here we are creating our own version of Hollywood the Madden way.” At the center of the campaign are three Maddenwood videos that blend a combination of retro references from Andy Warhol’s iconic “screen tests” of the 1960s to the low-fi aesthetics of the 1980s and ‘90s. Maddenwood ultimately explodes into a hi-fi animated world where the shoes represent the wearer’s most unapologetic version of themselves as exemplified in the videos featuring Poarch, Latto, and Cherry’s “auditions.” Through cutting edge augmented reality smartphone tech, consumers are brought into the heart of Maddenwood to experience the world Poarch, Latto, and Cherry find themselves in once slipping on a pair of Madden’s. The campaign expands to feature large-scale posters in key markets around the world that will immerse consumers into the trippy Maddenwood world through AR content activated by unique QR codes via their smartphone cameras. In the Philippines, Steve Madden is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and has stores at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Greenbelt 5, Trinoma, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, Robinson’s Manila, and online at Trunc.ph, Zalora, and Lazada.

First Shein pop-up store in PHL

GLOBAL fashion online hub Shein opened a weekend-long pop-up store at Ayala Malls Manila Bay recently. It was the first Shein pop-up in the country, following massively successful pop-ups all over Europe and the US. The three-day pop-up store’s launch was graced by Shein’s first Philippine ambassador, actress Belle Mariano. The three-day event drew guests to the mall activity center, and there was a fashion show hosted by Janeena Chan.