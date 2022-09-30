LOS ANGELES — Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend’s Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. He was 59.

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey, Jr., was best known for his 1995 single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” from an album of the same name.

That song, a massive hit featured in the film Dangerous Minds, won a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance the following year.

The rapper died at about 5 p.m. pacific time (8 p.m. EDT) at a local hospital, his manager Jarez Posey told the Times. Mr. Posey told the paper that Mr. Ivey had earlier been found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend’s home.

There were no immediate reports on the cause of death. — Reuters