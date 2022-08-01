A FILM about the tribulations of student activists during Martial Law was the big winner at the 70th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards awarding ceremony on July 30 at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

The musical drama by Philstagers Films won seven awards of its 17 nominations including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Picture.

Katips: The Movie is a musical drama adapted from the 2016 stage musical Katips: Ang Mga Bagong Katipunero. Written and directed by lawyer Vince Tañada, who also stars in the film, the story follows a group of rebels, led by student leader Greg (played by Jerome Ponce), subversive writer Panyong (Mr. Tañada), and Alet (Adelle Ibarrientos), and their efforts to keep up the fight against the dictatorship even when the odds seem against them. The film will premiere in cinemas nationwide on Aug. 3.

Katips: The Movie is Mr. Tañada’s first film. “This is the first film I produced using the hard-earned money I saved as a lawyer,” he said in English and Filipino as he accepted his trophy for Best Director.

Mr. Tañada, who also won the Best Actor award for Katips, took up theater arts studies in New York and returned to the Philippines to finish his law studies.

“I told my parents that I want to follow my passion for theater arts. That’s why I founded Philippine Stagers Foundation where I directed and wrote for 30 years,” Mr. Tañada in English and Filipino.

“I really need to do this film because it is only through films that I will be immortalized as an artist,” he said.

FAMAS also conferred special awards that night, including Natatanging Alagad ng Sining to newly conferred National Artists Ricky Lee and Nora Aunor. Ms. Aunor also received the Susan Roces Celebrity Award at the same event. A Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Tessie Agana. Allen Dizon (for Best Actor), and Jess Navarro (for Best Editing) were entered into the Hall of Fame. The Dr. Jose R. Perez was awarded to director Moira Lang, and the German Moreno Youth Achievement award was given to sibling dancers and content creators Ranz and Niana Guerrero. The first Angelo “Eloy” Padua Memorial Award was awarded to Renz Spangler for Journalism.

Meanwhile, the FAMAS Presidential Award was given to Quezon City 5th District Representative Patrick Michael Vargas; the Outstanding Public Service Award to Pangasinan 4th District Representative Christopher “Toff” De Venecia; the Exemplary Award on Public Service to Senator Imee Marcos; and the FPJ Memorial Award to Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

The event was hosted by Inka Magnaye.

The FAMAS Awards is considered the oldest existing award-giving body in the Philippines and one of the oldest in Asia, having started in 1953. The awards are given by the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences, an organization composed of writers and movie columnists.

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best Picture — Katips (Philstagers Films)

Best Director — Vince Tañada for Katips

Best Actress — Charo Santos-Concio for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best Actor — Vince Tañada for Katips

Best Supporting Actor — Johnrey Rivas for Katips

Best Supporting Actress — Janice de Belen for Big Night

Best Screenplay — Jun Lana for Big Night

Best Cinematography — Manuel Abanto for Katips

Best Production Design — Whammy Alcazaren for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best Editing — Law Fajardo for A Hard Day

Best Musical Score — Pipo Cifra for Katips

Best Original Song — “Manhid and Sa Gitna ng Dulo” — Katips (Music: Pipo Cifra, Lyrics: Vince Tañada)

Best Sound — Albert Michael Idioma, Alex Tomboc, Pietro Marco Javier for A Hard Day

Best Visual Effects — Santelmo Studio for My Amanda

Best Short Film — See You George! by Mark Moneda — MAPS