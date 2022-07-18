Greek vacation inspires new Escada collection

1 of 4

THE GLAMOROUS working woman’s wardrobe isn’t complete without pieces from Escada. A current line recently hit Manila stores, showing off a softening effect with the use of knits and soft colors.

The new collection is based on a Greek vacation, centered around three pillars: Smart Sophistication, Easy Elegance, and Evening Shine.

An easy daywear ensemble includes a knitted sweater over a copper-colored skirt, accessorized with a thick gold bracelet. A second suggestion is a coat over a matching dress, riotously decorated with orchids. The same orchid print, on a beige background, is seen as a top, accented by black trousers and a matching vest. No glamorous vacation is complete without a pair of palazzo pajamas, seen here in silver with a matching top with a relaxed silhouette and romantic puffed sleeves. More neutrals appear in the line, such as in a beige jacket flecked with gold. The gold motif reappears again in a dress with a cinched waist.

A taupe jacket with loose pants swimming around the wearer translates to daytime chic, especially when worn with the right accessories. Neutrals round out the collection, seen in a white pantsuit that’s hard to ignore in the office or the streets.

Escada is located at Greenbelt 5, Makati. For inquiries, contact the store at 0917-854-0192. — JLG