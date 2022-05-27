Bieber, Westlife holding concerts in PHL

1 of 2

TWO major performers will be coming to the Philippines for concerts in the coming months: Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and Irish boy band Westlife. The concerts, which are part of world tours in support of their respective new albums, will be held in October and next February.

Mr. Bieber’s concert will be held at the Open Grounds of the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City on Oct. 29 said Ovation Productions on Wednesday.

The concert is part of his Justice World Tour which is in support of his 6th studio album, Justice.

Mr. Bieber had been scheduled to perform in the Philippines in 2017 as part of the pop star’s Purpose World Tour, but the tour was cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The Justice World Tour kicks off this month and is scheduled to travel to over 30 countries — with more than 125 shows — by the time it wraps up in March next year.

WESTLIFE

Meanwhile, a stop at the Philippines has been added to Westlife’s The Wild Dreams Tour. Supporting their latest album, Wild Dreams, and celebrating their greatest hits, the band will be performing on Feb. 20, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, concert promoter Wilbros Live announced.

Following their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour, The Twenty Tour, which saw the boy band’s members Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, and Kian Egan perform in 27 countries, the new tour will see them perform songs from the new album, plus all their hits including “Swear It Again,” “Flying Without Wings, “Uptown Girl,” “Unbreakable,” and “You Raised Me Up.”

Westlife has sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band has had 14 No.1 singles, behind Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Promoted by AEG Presents Asia and Ovation Productions, tickets to the Bieber concert can be purchased starting 10 a.m. on May 30 via Ocationtickets.com and SMTickets.com. Tickets will range in price from P2,695 all the way to P18,850.

Meanwhile, tickets to Westlife: The Wild Dreams Tour in Manila, presented by Wilbros Live, will go on sale beginning 10 a.m. on June 4 via TicketNet.com.ph and at all TicketNet outlets nationwide. Tickets range in price from P1,575 to P13,650.