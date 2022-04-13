PETA’s A Game of Trolls goes online

1 of 2

THE PHILIPPINE Educational Theater Association’s (PETA) marks its 55th anniversary by streaming A Game of Trolls, Liza Magtoto’s martial law musical, on ktx.ph on April 22 and 23.

This is a video of an original live performance from 2017. The musical was directed by Maribel Legarda, with lyrics, composition, arrangement, and musical direction by Vincent de Jesus.

A Game of Trolls follows Heck, an online troll whose indifference leads him to work for Bimbam, the manager of a troll center that runs an online pro-martial law campaign. Then ghosts of Martial Law victims start to haunt him from the Internet cloud, educating Heck about the atrocities of the period before their stories are erased. The encounters force Heck to reflect on his own beliefs and his relationship with his mother, a former Martial Law activist.

“We would like to make a solid contribution to combat the flood of disinformation and historical revisionism. We want to tell a powerful and engaging story about the abuses of the Marcos years,” said Cecilia “CB” Garrucho, PETA’s President, during the online press launch on April 7.

“PETA remains steadfast in our mission to use the arts to reflect people’s stories and examine the past and present. Now, even more, is a critical time to use theater as a vehicle for introspection and truth-telling, to use theater as a beacon of truth,” Maria Gloriosa “Beng” Santos Cabangon, Executive Director of PETA, said in a statement.

By streaming the musical, PETA aims “to reach 8,000 youth who comprise 56% of the 67 million registered voters expected to troop to the polling stations” in May.

A Game of Trolls cast include Myke Salomon, TJ Valderama, Upeng Galang-Fernandez, Gail Guanlao-Billones, Vince Lim, Gold Villar-Lim, Lemuel Silvestre, Joseph Madriaga, Kiki Baento, Gilbert Onida, John Moran, Juan Miguel Severo, Norbs Portales, Roi Calilong, Jasper Jimenez, Ada Tayao, Lea Espallardo, Icee Po, Nieves Reyes, Dan Cabrera, Jason Barcial, and Justin Castillo.

A Game of Trolls streams on April 22 and 23 on www.ktx.ph. Tickets are priced at P150 for video on demand viewing. For ticket and bulk inquiries, contact Mitch Go at 0917-539-1112. The trailer can be viewed at https://fb.watch/bU_-SlNu1i/. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman