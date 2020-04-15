Art sale in support of Bicol hospital

1 of 4

PRINTS for a Cause, an online gallery, has gathered works by 15 Filipino artists to raise funds to help the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH), one of the biggest public hospitals in Region V, receiving cases of COVID-19.

Fashion photographer Onin Lorente began the project on April 8, selling digital wallpaper versions of his fashion photographs taken in Albay for the benefit of the hospital. Upon a friend’s suggestion, he eventually decided to open the initiative to fellow artists.

“I feel like curating a gallery. It’s fulfilling to be able to help our frontliners, at the same time to meet new artists, to have the support of my long-time creative friends and to showcase their works,” Mr. Lorente told BusinessWorld in an online interview.

“The next day, I asked two more friends and they were supportive of the initiative. As it progressed, more artist friends participated,” he added.

Prints for a Cause’s participating artists are Alvin Rodriguez (oil portraits); Nixon Marquez (handmade and digital collage); Anica Qorban A. de Vera (mixed media child art); Camera Pasapasa (photography); Analog Photography Club members Angel Biñas, Erik Lim, Joper Ofrasio, and Sherwin Andes; Jenny Peñas (still life on medium format film); Jude Macasinag (fashion design and illustration); Path Ways (architectural photography); Micah “Meeka” Hilotin (soil painting); Franz N (travel in film); MJ Suayan (mixed media); and Verity Clio (watercolor).

“The cause is not about us, not about our works, but it is about helping our frontliners,” Mr. Lorente said.

The art for sale on the site it meant for personal use as digital wallpaper or printout/poster.

As of April 14, the online gallery has raised P54,640 for the hospital.

For more information, visit www.oninlorente.com/prints-for-a-cause/. To purchase the art works and donate to the cause, e-mail printsforacause@oninlorente.com. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman

















