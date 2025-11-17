THE PHILIPPINES and South Korea have signed a joint memorandum on the implementation of South Korea’s Seasonal Workers Program (SWP), with the agreement billed as improving protections for Filipino farm workers in South Korea.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said in a statement that the agreement between the two governments establishes a framework that will ensure fair labor practices, legal safeguards, and welfare support for Filipino seasonal farm workers in South Korea.

The SWP allows foreign workers to take on temporary jobs in South Korean agriculture and fisheries to fill labor shortages during peak seasons.

Under the agreement, the DA will implement agricultural training, livelihood programs, and reintegration assistance for returning workers.

The DA said it will also work closely with local governments and the Department of Migrant Workers to ensure deployments “match the country’s agricultural priorities and global standards.”

The memorandum also outlines an integrated support system to monitor workers and work with South Korean local authorities.

“This partnership ensures that our seasonal workers are protected, empowered, and equipped to contribute to both nations’ agricultural growth,” the DA said in a statement. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel