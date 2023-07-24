THE Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) said four foreign vaccine suppliers have made presentations to a BAI veterinary panel ahead of field trials to test their products’ effectiveness against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

“We are currently working on the guidelines for AI vaccination. Of course, there will be another round. The guidelines will subject the candidate vaccines also to field trials” BAI Director Paul C. Limson told reporters last week.

“Kailangan talaga medyo naka-strategy ang pag-te-test nong bakuna para sigurado tayo sa resulta. Happy ’yong producer in the long run (We will need a strategy for testing the vaccines to ensure good results. The producers will be happy with this in the long run),” he added.

According to Mr. Limson, the four foreign vaccine suppliers have presented to the BAI’s Veterinary Technical Advisory Committee.

He said that the draft of the guidelines for the trials has undergone public consultation on July 11 and 13. There will be another round of consultations with the Philippine College of Poultry Practitioners.

“So, hindi lang kami ang gumagawa ng guidelines. Kasama ang beterinaryo na involved sa industry then of course those who have offered, the drug companies (We are not solely responsible for the guidelines. Veterinarians and drug companies have also had their input),” he said.

As of July 14, eight regions, 17 provinces, 79 municipalities, and 168 barangays had active HPAI cases, according to BAI.

The Department of Agriculture has declared Batangas, Ilocos Sur, Rizal province, Quezon province, and South Cotabato free of bird flu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Limson said that the second round of field trials for the vaccine against African Swine Fever (ASF) is set to be completed by September.

It had previously announced the completion of initial safety and efficacy trials.

The Vietnam-made AVAC vaccine for ASF has been endorsed to the Food and Drug Administration and is awaiting a certificate of registration.

“Malamang hinihintay din nilang matapos namin ang field trial and then they will act on it.” (The FDA is probably awaiting the results of the field trial and then they will act on it),” he said.

ASF cases are present in nine regions, 16 provinces, 58 municipalities, and 187 barangays as of June 29. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera