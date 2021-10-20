Former broadcast giant says shows get up to 15M views online

ABS-CBN Corp. on Wednesday said it continues to expand its digital footprint worldwide as a “content company,” with its shows getting up to 15 million views a day on Facebook and YouTube.

“[The] Kapamilya Online Live, which offers ABS-CBN programming from morning to evening on Facebook and YouTube,… averages 10 million to 15 million views every day,” the former broadcast giant said in a statement e-mailed to reporters.

ABS-CBN has become “primarily a content company after the nonrenewal of its broadcast franchise in 2020,” the listed media company noted.

Eugenio Manuel “Jamie” G. Lopez IV, ABS-CBN head of digital, said: “In the Philippines, 40 million people visit YouTube daily, and we account for 10 million of those daily active users who consistently deliver over a billion impressions a month, 1.34 billion in August.”

Mr. Lopez added that ABS-CBN’s entertainment channel is the largest in Southeast Asia with 36.4 million subscribers.

“We have 112 million followers in Facebook, 13.5 million monthly actives across our websites, and we continuously see growth month on month for iWantTFC, which as of last month was four million.”

The media company has also partnered with WeTV iFlix, Netflix, Kumu, Spotify, and PDN to reach more content consumers.

The National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease-and-desist order against ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations on May 5, 2020.

On July 10 of the same year, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises adopted a resolution denying the media company’s franchise application.

Voting 70 to 11, the House committee rejected the application for a franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, which is critical of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, saying the broadcaster was “undeserving” of the privilege. — Arjay L. Balinbin