A TOTAL of 27,708 or 95% of the 29,066 workers in hotels within Metro Manila used as quarantine facilities or for leisure have been fully vaccinated, the Department of Tourism (DoT) reported on Monday.

“The DoT hails this important milestone in vaccinating our tourism stakeholders. The inoculation of our tourism frontliners is a big step towards the recovery of the industry,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

Majority of the hotel personnel covered at 19,350 are health service frontliners, the department said.

“We shall continue our close collaboration with the National Task Force against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), local government units, and relevant public and private agencies in securing vaccine doses to expedite the inoculation of more tourism workers, especially those in destinations that rely heavily on tourism,” Ms. Puyat said.

Among the destinations that have received vaccine allocations particularly for tourism workers include Boracay, Bohol, and Palawan.

Meanwhile, 2,778 of the 4,565 registered workers of DoT-accredited restaurants in 13 cities in the national capital region have received their coronavirus vaccines.