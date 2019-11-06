7 Chinese face kidnapping charges

SEVEN CHINESE have been charged for the kidnapping last Friday of a fellow Chinese and their co-worker at an online gambling company based in Zambales, the police Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) said yesterday. The suspects, ranging in age from 19 to 29, are facing a case of kidnapping for ransom with serious illegal detention filed before the Department of Justice. They have been identified as Tang Rui Ting, Zhang Yan Feng, Chen Yi Ben, Xiang Qing, Shi Rui Long, Zhang Xiao Long, and Wu Fan. The victim is 27-year old Ming Xuangbo, who works as a personnel assistant at Ekxinimum Inc. AKG acting director Col. Jonnel Estomo said the suspects detained Ms. Ming at their office after she decided to resign upon learning that the company is allegedly engaged in illegal online games. The suspects demanded that she pay ¥19,000 (about P137,000) before she could leave the company premises. The victim has been working for the company for about a month with a monthly salary of ¥12,000. Ms. Ming was able to call a friend, who sought assistance from the police. The AKG raided the company’s office on Nov. 2 and rescued Ms. Ming. The suspects are now detained at the AKG headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City. — Philstar/Emmanuel Tupas