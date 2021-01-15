2,048 more COVID-19 cases reported as PHL faces post-holiday surge

The Department of Health (DoH) on Friday reported 2,048 additional positive cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as the country faces a post-holiday surge of the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 496,646, the DoH said in its daily case bulletin.

Only 5.4% of the nearly half a million reported positive cases are active cases. This corresponds to 27,033 cases.

The health department said 137 deaths were added to the country’s COVID-19 death toll, with the total reaching 9,876.

The DoH also reported an additional 551 recoveries, bringing the total recovery number to 459,737.

Advertisement

Eighty-four percent of COVID-19 cases are mild while 7.4% are asymptomatic, 4.9% are critical cases, while severe and moderate cases are 2.8% and 0.42%, respectively. — Gillian M. Cortez