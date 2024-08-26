Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

4 p.m. — PLDT vs Chery Tiggo

6 p.m. — Creamline vs Petro Gazz

PLDT hopes to join sister team Cignal in the semifinals as it clashes with dangerous Chery Tiggo even as Creamline and Petro Gazz renew their rivalry today in the other half of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference quarterfinals at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Although the High Speed Hitters will come in with the better elimination-round record, having finished with a 6-2 mark against the Crossovers’ 5-3 slate when they clash at 4 p.m., the latter owned the former following a 25-19, 20-25, 25-0, 21-25, 15-10 win in the second round on Aug. 3.

“Bawi kami sa next game,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort.

Russian Elena Sampoilenko also vowed to give it her best to get the victory.

“Every game we want to win,” she said.

The winner of the PLDT-Chery Tiggo showdown will battle Akari, which eliminated Farm Fresh, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23, to advance to the semis.

There is also much more on the line for Creamline, which is seeking to extend its tradition of claiming a podium finish for the 15th straight conference in a span that saw it claim eight championships.

It would also be extra special for the Cool Smashers as they are going for their first three-peat feat in franchise and league history.

It won’t be a walk in the park though as Creamline will face a Petro Gazz squad that has always found ways to beating them in this conference, which the latter won in 2019 and 2022.

The Angels also bested the Cool Smashers, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 15-12, on Aug. 13, a mental edge that should come in handy when the two tangle at 6 p.m.

The winner will battle Cignal Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in yet another knockout affair. — Joey Villar